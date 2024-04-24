Zuora Partners with Global Video Game Publisher Ubisoft to Power Its Subscription Services

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), a leading monetization suite for modern business, today announced that global video game publisher Ubisoft has adopted Zuora to power its Ubisoft+ and Rocksmith+ subscription services. Over the course of the partnership, Ubisoft has leveraged Zuora to scale its subscription business, automating and reducing friction in the billing, accounting and payment processes to accommodate online traffic increases of up to 200% during new game releases.





“Today’s video game market is extremely concentrated, which makes it even more critical to build direct relationships with players,” said Casilda Sánchez-Blanco, Product Lead at Ubisoft. “To succeed in this ultra-competitive sector, Ubisoft needs to be on the cutting edge of technological innovation to build games that resonate. Insights from our subscription services help us do this. With Zuora, we can design the right offering for each player and navigate volume surges to ensure players have the best experience.”

Zuora has helped Ubisoft to customize billing and payments needs based on the subscriber. And after initially selecting Zuora to power subscription management for the Ubisoft+ service, the partnership has since expanded to power Rocksmith+, a subscription-based music learning service. Zuora has also supported the international expansion of Ubisoft+ to multiple countries, tailoring offerings as well as managing payments and tax calculations across numerous currencies and payment methods. Ubisoft+ is currently available in 184 countries and has future plans to continue expanding its subscription offerings with the support of Zuora.

“Our technology partners must be capable of scaling up very quickly. Zuora has played an important role in this, enabling us to navigate new subscriber volume increases of up to 200%, which we can experience when we have new game releases. Zuora has the proven agility to meet our needs,” said Sánchez-Blanco.

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides a leading monetization suite to build, run and grow a modern business through a dynamic mix of consumption models, subscription bundles and everything in between. From pricing and packaging, to billing, payments and revenue accounting, Zuora’s flexible, modular software platform is designed to help companies evolve monetization strategies with customer demand. More than 1,000 customers around the world, including BMC Software, Box, Caterpillar, General Motors, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric and Zoom use Zuora’s leading combination of technology and expertise to turn recurring relationships and recurring revenue into recurring growth. Zuora is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. To learn more, please visit zuora.com.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players’ lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft’s global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin’s Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six®, The Crew® and Tom Clancy’s The Division®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2022–23 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1.74 billion. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

