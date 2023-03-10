Zuora Expands India Footprint with New Office in Chennai

With a 200-person capacity, engineering talent at the new office will help drive global product innovation in the Subscription Economy

Zuora’s team in India has grown 3x in the last two years and plans to expand hiring

CHENNAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), a leading monetization platform provider for recurring revenue businesses, announced the opening of a new office in the Brigade World Trade Centre, Chennai, to support its largest employee population outside of the U.S. The office was inaugurated on 7th March by Zuora® Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Tien Tzuo, and is a hub for product and engineering talent focused on global product innovation.

Zuora’s new Chennai office is 20,115 square feet with a 200-person capacity. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and resources, the office includes space for both group collaboration and independent focus. It also offers a kitchen and café area for colleagues to connect beyond work.

“We’ve intentionally designed the new Chennai office to support our vision for the future of work, empowering teams to determine how they work best in an environment that’s collaborative, flexible and inclusive,” said Mr. Tien Tzuo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Zuora. “India is a strategic centre for skilled talent, and we look forward to growing Zuora’s team, accelerating product innovation and helping the world’s best companies win in the Subscription Economy®.”

Zuora’s team in India has grown 3x in the last two years to 450 across the country. The company plans to continue its headcount expansion over the next two years and beyond.

Born out of a vision to evangelize a fundamentally new way of doing business, Zuora was started in 2007 when Mr. Tien Tzuo recognized a major economic shift to deliver recurring, people-centric subscription services instead of one-time product sales, coining the term the “Subscription Economy.” This transformation has led to a rise in new digital services, rooted in ongoing customer relationships, focused on desired outcomes and experiences. These businesses continue to grow faster than traditional, product-based businesses: Subscription businesses in Zuora’s Subscription Economy Index™ have outpaced S&P 500 growth rates by 4.6x over the past decade.1

For more information, please visit Zuora’s website at www.zuora.com.

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides a leading monetization platform for recurring revenue businesses across all industries, enabling companies to unlock customer-centric business models. After starting with Zuora Billing in 2007, Zuora’s award-winning multi-product portfolio now also includes Zuora Revenue, Zuora Collect, and Zephr, all powered by the Zuora Platform. Zuora serves as an intelligent hub that monetizes and orchestrates the complete quote to cash and revenue recognition process at scale. Through its industry leading technology and expertise, Zuora helps more than 1,000 companies around the world, including BMC Software, Box, Caterpillar, General Motors, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens and Zoom nurture and monetize direct, digital customer relationships. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora monetization platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

© 2023 Zuora, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Zuora, Subscribed, Subscription Economy, Powering the Subscription Economy, Subscription Economy Index, Zephr, and Subscription Experience Platform are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zuora, Inc. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Zuora, Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

_____________________



1 “The Subscription Economy Index Report,” Zuora, February 2022

Contacts

Zuora

Margaret Pack, Senior PR Manager



+1 6196093919



press@zuora.com

Zeno Group

Riya Rupani, Associate Vice President



+91 8552004593



riya.rupani@zenogroup.com