Zuora Announces New Asia-Pacific Data Center

Newly established data center will enhance compliance and support experience for customers in the APAC region

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), a leading monetization suite for modern business, today announced its new data center in Japan is now live to support customers in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The new data center provides Zuora customers in APAC with a regional option for data locality requirements and improved in-region product performance.





Zuora has a strong presence in APAC, with more than 100 customers in the region, including BIGLOBE, one of Japan’s leading internet service providers. Japan represents the company’s third-largest market by annual recurring revenue (ARR) and second largest by total addressable market (TAM), while Australia is the company’s sixth-largest market by ARR.

The APAC data center provides:

In-region data storage to help meet data protection and privacy requirements: New data protection and privacy regulations in the APAC region, such as Japan’s Act on the Protection of Personal Information (APPI), require software data to be hosted domestically, which is now available as an option for Zuora customers.

New data protection and privacy regulations in the APAC region, such as Japan’s Act on the Protection of Personal Information (APPI), require software data to be hosted domestically, which is now available as an option for Zuora customers. Up to 30x faster performance: Reduced network hopping to connect with customer ecosystems can improve speeds by up to 30x, while high-capacity network infrastructure helps prioritize local web traffic and lower latency.

Reduced network hopping to connect with customer ecosystems can improve speeds by up to 30x, while high-capacity network infrastructure helps prioritize local web traffic and lower latency. Convenient maintenance and support windows: Zuora maintenance and support windows are now available outside of key business hours for APAC time zones.

Zuora maintenance and support windows are now available outside of key business hours for APAC time zones. Improved reliability combined with Zuora’s focus on security: Enhanced protection against international network outages without compromising on Zuora’s robust security protections.

“Zuora’s new data center reinforces our commitment to our APAC customers while unlocking growth opportunities in this critical, innovative market,” said Pete Hirsch, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Zuora. “We are excited to help companies in the region monetize new revenue streams faster and more securely, with an even better customer experience.”

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides a leading monetization suite to build, run and grow a modern business through a dynamic mix of usage-based models, subscription bundles and everything in between. From pricing and packaging, to billing, payments and revenue accounting, Zuora’s flexible, modular software platform is designed to help companies evolve monetization strategies with customer demand. More than 1,000 customers around the world, including BMC Software, Box, Caterpillar, General Motors, The New York Times, Schneider Electric and Zoom use Zuora’s leading combination of technology and expertise to turn recurring relationships and recurring revenue into recurring growth. Zuora is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. To learn more, please visit zuora.com.

