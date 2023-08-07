Home Business Wire Zuora Announces Date for Its Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call
Zuora Announces Date for Its Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zuora (NYSE: ZUO), a leading monetization suite for modern businesses, today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2024 ended on July 31, 2023 following the close of market on August 23, 2023. On that day, Zuora’s management team will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Zuora’s financial results and business highlights.


Event: Zuora Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 440-5655

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0338

Conference ID: 8022374

Replay: 1-800-770-2030 or 1-647-362-9199 with conference ID 8022374 available from August 23, 2023, 4:00 p.m. PT to August 30, 2023, 11:59 p.m. PT

Live Webcast: https://investor.zuora.com, with replay available until August 21, 2024

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides a leading monetization suite for modern businesses across all industries, enabling companies to unlock and grow customer-centric business models. After starting with Zuora Billing in 2007, Zuora’s award-winning multi-product portfolio now also includes Zuora Revenue, Zuora Collect, and Zephr, all powered by the Zuora Platform. Zuora serves as an intelligent hub that monetizes and orchestrates the complete quote to cash and revenue recognition process at scale. Through its industry leading technology and expertise, Zuora helps more than 1,000 companies around the world, including BMC Software, Box, Caterpillar, General Motors, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens and Zoom nurture and monetize direct, digital customer relationships. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora operates offices around the world in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora monetization platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

© 2023 Zuora, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Zuora, Subscribed, Subscription Economy, Powering the Subscription Economy, Subscription Economy Index, Zephr, and Subscription Experience Platform are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zuora, Inc. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Zuora, Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Carolyn Bass

investorrelations@zuora.com
415-378-6114

Media Contact:

Margaret Pack

press@zuora.com
619-609-3919

