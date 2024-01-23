Zultys Welcomes New Area Sales Director to Propel Growth and Enhance Market Presence

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zultys, a premier provider of omnichannel, unified communications, hosted business phone services, and premise-based communications systems, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jon Leighton as the new area sales director for the Eastern United States and Canada. Jon joins Zultys from Avaya with an impressive track record in enterprise sales and a wealth of experience in unified communications. He’s set to spearhead business development initiatives and drive sales strategies that will elevate Zultys’ presence in the Eastern market.





John Osgood, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Zultys, expressed enthusiasm about the new addition to the leadership team. “With Jon’s extensive experience in fostering strategic partnerships with technology associations, service brokers, and distributors, we are confident in his ability to lead our Eastern-based sales managers and contribute to our shared success with partners. We’re making sure that we have the best team of seasoned experts working together to support our partners so we can help take their businesses to a whole new level. We are delighted to welcome Jon to our ever-growing Zultys family.”

Jon is equally excited about his new role, stating, “I am honored to join Zultys and contribute to its ongoing success. I chose Zultys because of its focus on providing a communications platform with more advanced capabilities for businesses of all sizes. Zultys continues to invest heavily in research and development and provides industry-leading support and superior service to all their customers. I look forward to leveraging my experience in the channel to collaborate with our talented team to accelerate sales growth, build strong relationships with partners, and explore new avenues for expansion.”

Jon brings a unique blend of leadership, innovation, and proven ability as a tenured sales director to meet the needs of partners and help them expand their book of business. His strategic vision and dynamic approach align with Zultys’ commitment to delivering a seamless, all-in-one unified communications and integrated contact center experience and building lasting partner and lifelong customer relationships.

