ZTI Biosciences Engages EF Hutton as Strategic and Financial Advisor

DAEJEON, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZTI Biosciences Co., Ltd. (“ZTI Biosciences” or “ZTI”), a radiopharmaceutical developer for cancer therapy based on nanomaterial technology, today announced that it has entered into a strategic advisory agreement with EF Hutton LLC (“EF Hutton”), a full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, NY. Under the terms of the agreement, EF Hutton will provide ZTI Biosciences with comprehensive financial and strategic advisory services, including:





Evaluating potential strategic transactions and partnerships

Assessing capital raising opportunities

Providing guidance on investor relations and corporate communications strategies

Advancing ZTI Biosciences Pipeline and Strategic Objectives

“ We are excited to partner with EF Hutton as we enter a pivotal stage in our company’s growth,” said Jaden Hyungseok Chang, PhD, CEO of ZTI Biosciences. “ Their expertise in the biotech sector and track record of successful transactions will be invaluable as we advance”.

Industry-Leading Advisory Team

“ ZTI Biosciences has built an impressive pipeline of potentially transformative therapies addressing high unmet medical needs in the field of cancer,” commented Davis Sans, FAARM, PhD, MBA, Head of Healthcare at EF Hutton. “ We look forward to working closely with ZTI Biosciences’ management team to help them achieve their strategic and financial objectives as they enter clinical trials in the U.S.”

EF Hutton has extensive experience advising companies on strategic transactions, having raised over $18 billion in capital across more than 290 transactions through various product types.

About ZTI Biosciences

ZTI Biosciences is a radiopharmaceutical developer for cancer therapy based on nanomaterial technology. ZTI applies its nanomaterials technology to biotechnology, creating a fully integrative platform that can integrate all components of a nuclear medicine to the TERACARRIER. ZTI tackles the fundamental weakness of radiopharmaceuticals by preventing the breakoffs of payload isotopes when injected into the body. ZTI’s technology fundamentally prevents the escape of radioactive payloads with an unbreakable iron-grid. Furthermore, the TERACARRIER is an integrative platform that can utilize any ligand or radioisotope. It can significantly enhance the performance of the targeting ligands by increasing payload efficacy while removing side-effects coming from the free radioisotopes.

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton LLC is a full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, NY, which provides strategic advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. EF Hutton has a proven track record of offering superior strategic advisory to clients across the globe in any sector, with unique access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, UAE, and Latin America.

EF Hutton is a leader on Wall Street, having raised over $16 billion in capital across more than 270 transactions through various product types. Since 2022, by deal count, the firm has been #1 in US IPO issuance and #1 in SPAC issuance, per Bloomberg and SPAC Insider. EF Hutton is one of the most active investment banks in the middle of the market space. For more information, please visit efhutton.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. ZTI Biosciences does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will ZTI Biosciences and its affiliates be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

