ZT Systems Unveils Future Cloud Computing Manufacturing Site in Greater Austin, Texas Area

GEORGETOWN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudcomputing–ZT Systems, a global leader in advanced server solutions for cloud computing and artificial intelligence, is proud to announce the acquisition of their future cutting-edge manufacturing site in the Greater Austin, Texas area. Expected to employ over 1,500 highly skilled individuals at full capacity later in 2024, this state-of-the-art facility signifies ZT’s unwavering commitment to US job creation, innovation, and delivering unparalleled server solutions to its customers. Today’s largest data center operators face rapid infrastructure expansion to support dramatically increasing demand for cloud computing and AI-driven applications. With the addition of this new facility, ZT Systems is strategically positioned to meet these challenges head-on.

The new ZT Systems manufacturing site is more than a physical space; it is a symbol of the company’s continued commitment to fostering economic growth and technological advancement within the United States. With a legacy of pioneering innovation for the past 29 years, ZT Systems continues to promote economic growth, cultivate skilled talent, and advance technology in the USA with domestic manufacturing.

The cutting-edge Georgetown, TX site furthers ZT’s mission to empower our digital world with the most advanced technology infrastructure for cloud and AI. This facility enables ZT Systems to assemble, integrate, test, and deploy purpose-built server solutions that deliver optimal performance for customer workloads. The implementation of advanced manufacturing technologies ensures that every server shipped meets the highest standards of quality, reliability, and efficiency.

As the demand for cloud computing services and datacenters continues to surge around the world, ZT Systems is prepared to meet the needs of its hyperscale customers with this expanded capacity. The new manufacturing site significantly enhances ZT’s production capabilities, enabling the company to swiftly respond to market dynamics and customer requirements. This strategic development aligns with a commitment to seamless scalability, ensuring uninterrupted delivery of solutions and services to customers around the world.

“We are thrilled to inaugurate this state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the growing tech ecosystem of Greater Austin,” said Doug Huang, President of ZT Systems. “This marks a significant step forward in our company’s journey to lead our industry, enabling us to create more high-tech jobs in the US while at the same time accelerating the development of groundbreaking cloud and AI server solutions for our customers.”

With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and community engagement, ZT Systems continues to drive the evolution of cloud computing and AI server solutions that power the digital future.

About ZT Systems

ZT Systems is a leading provider of complex compute, storage, and accelerator solutions for the world’s leading hyperscale cloud and telecom service providers. With comprehensive engineering expertise, global high-volume manufacturing capabilities, and strong partnerships with leading technology suppliers, we can address the most demanding requirements quickly and efficiently. No matter the challenge, we’re committed to achieving error-free deployment, on time and around the world. Headquartered in Secaucus, NJ, ZT Systems operates globally, serving hyperscale customers and driving technological excellence.

