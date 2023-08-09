ZS recognized as a Strong Performer in customer analytics evaluation report

EVANSTON, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZS, a global management consulting and technology firm, announced today it was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Service Providers, Q2 2023. It’s the first time ZS has been recognized in a Forrester report that evaluated customer analytics service providers.





The report, authored by Brandon Purcell, a VP and principal analyst at Forrester, noted that “ZS excels at personalization. Personalize.AI leverages multiple models to deliver the next best action or experience to customers. ZS has successfully deployed it for a wide range of clients from airlines to [quick service restaurants]. [ZS] is also quick to adopt emerging techniques and is leveraging generative AI to deliver personalized emails.”

ZS Principal Arun Shastri said he believes Forrester recognized the AI innovations ZS is delivering across industries and is pleased with the firm’s debut in an analyst report focused on customer analytics service providers. ZS’s innovations include the latest generative AI offerings with scaled enterprise adoption, which Shastri said have generated positive impacts for clients.

“This recognition highlights ZS’s commitment and passion for helping clients improve the customer experience and drive commercial success across industries through AI and personalization,” Shastri said. “Our team is excited to build on this accomplishment and partner with clients who want to stand out and excel in a competitive environment.”

Read a summary of the report.

About ZS

ZS is a management consulting and technology firm focused on transforming global healthcare and beyond. We leverage our leading-edge analytics, plus the power of data, science and products, to help our clients make more intelligent decisions, deliver innovative solutions and improve outcomes for all. Founded in 1983, ZS is thrilled to celebrate our 40th anniversary this year with more than 13,000 employees in 35 offices worldwide. To learn more, visit www.zs.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

