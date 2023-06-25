ZPMC Unveiled at the 2023 European TOC

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
SHANGHAI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–From June 13th to 15th, ZPMC (Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co.,Ltd) unveiled the 2023 European Container Supply Chain Exhibition (TOC Euro) at the Ahoy Center in Rotterdam, Netherlands. During the exhibition, ZPMC met with significant clients, including Maersk Group, Dubai World, CMA CGM, Qingdao Port, etc. and conducted in-depth discussions on project cooperation and future development direction.


In addition, at the exhibition, ZPMC delivered a speech titled “Today and Future of Automated RTG” on the development trend of automated terminals and the theme of terminal intermodal transport. The speech showcased ZPMC’s achievements in the field of port machinery equipment automation, supported by thorough and convincing statistics, which garnered the attention and appreciation of the audience.

In the future, ZPMC will delve further into the new field of automated terminal technology. This includes continuously enhancing the product advantages of automated RTG, striving for green environmental protection of products and exploring the application of artificial intelligence technology.

Contacts

Company: Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC)

Website: https://www.zpmc.com/default.aspx
Contact: taoxulei@zpmc.com
TEL: +8618017766623

Email: taoxulei@zpmc.com

