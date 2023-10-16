Home Business Wire ZoomInfo to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter 2023 on October 30,...
Business Wire

ZoomInfo to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter 2023 on October 30, 2023

di Business Wire

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, today announced that it will publish financial results for the third quarter 2023 following the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, October 30, 2023. The news release and any accompanying materials will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of ZoomInfo’s website at https://ir.zoominfo.com/.


On that day, ZoomInfo management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to review financial results.

What:

 

ZoomInfo Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

 

Monday, October 30, 2023

Time:

 

4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

A live webcast of the conference call may be accessed via the Investor Relations portion of ZoomInfo’s website at https://ir.zoominfo.com/news-events/investor-calendar. To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register here. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call.

Following the conference call, an archived webcast of the call will be available for one year on ZoomInfo’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.zoominfo.com/.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the trusted go-to-market platform for businesses to find, acquire, and grow their customers. It delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use ZoomInfo to increase efficiency, consolidate technology stacks, and align their sales and marketing teams – all in one platform. ZoomInfo is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. For more information about how ZoomInfo can help businesses grow their revenue at scale, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Jeremiah Sisitsky

VP, Investor Relations

ir@zoominfo.com

Media Contact:
Erin Hendrick

Senior Director, Communications

pr@zoominfo.com

Articoli correlati

Klaviyo to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 on November 7, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klaviyo, Inc. (“Klaviyo”) (NYSE: KVYO), the company that powers smarter digital relationships, plans to announce its financial results...
Continua a leggere

Advancing Connectivity for All with a Common Language

Business Wire Business Wire -
Upcoming Webinar Hosted by iconectiv in Conjunction with Competitive Carriers Association Examines the Digital Divide and Management Solutions for...
Continua a leggere

DXC Technology to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
ASHBURN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php