ZoomInfo to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter 2023 on October 30, 2023

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, today announced that it will publish financial results for the third quarter 2023 following the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, October 30, 2023. The news release and any accompanying materials will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of ZoomInfo’s website at https://ir.zoominfo.com/.





On that day, ZoomInfo management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to review financial results.

What: ZoomInfo Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call When: Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

A live webcast of the conference call may be accessed via the Investor Relations portion of ZoomInfo’s website at https://ir.zoominfo.com/news-events/investor-calendar. To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register here. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call.

Following the conference call, an archived webcast of the call will be available for one year on ZoomInfo’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.zoominfo.com/.

About ZoomInfo



ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the trusted go-to-market platform for businesses to find, acquire, and grow their customers. It delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use ZoomInfo to increase efficiency, consolidate technology stacks, and align their sales and marketing teams – all in one platform. ZoomInfo is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. For more information about how ZoomInfo can help businesses grow their revenue at scale, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

