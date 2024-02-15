Home Business Wire ZoomInfo Releases Its 2023 Sustainability Report
ZoomInfo Releases Its 2023 Sustainability Report

Annual Report Highlights Company’s Progress Toward Building a More Sustainable, Diverse, and Equitable Future

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, today released its 2023 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company’s progress driving efficient growth and building a more sustainable, diverse, and equitable future. The annual report details ZoomInfo’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics and initiatives that will contribute to its long-term growth and efficiency.


“The strides we’ve made to drive impactful, sustainable change as a leading software company are a testament to the dedication of our leadership team and 3,500 employees across the globe,” ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck said. “ZoomInfo will continue to embrace sustainability practices as we build innovative products for our customers, deliver long-term value for stakeholders, and do our part to address broader environmental and socially responsible calls-to-action.”

With 10 offices in five countries, ZoomInfo made ESG progress in 2023 by reducing the company’s carbon footprint, increasing leadership diversity, expanding Employee Resource Groups, and donating more than $1.5 million to worthy causes.

Notable highlights from the report include:

Environment

  • Committed to the global target of 100% Scope 1 and 2 carbon neutrality by 2025
  • Powered more than 90% of cloud footprint through renewable energy
  • Earned LEED Silver certifications on more than 80% of facilities
  • Saved 1,500 metric tons of CO2 emissions from being released into the atmosphere

Social

  • Increased leadership roles for women by 5%
  • Met gender and race pay parity standards
  • Signed California’s Equal Pay Pledge
  • Signed the Anti-Defamation League’s pledge to combat antisemitism
  • Established a new Employee Resource Group (ERG) for Veterans of the Armed Forces
  • Exceeded more than $1.5 million in company and employee charitable donations, including platform access
  • Created the ZoomInfo Foundation for charitable giving and community enrichment

Governance

  • Launched an Enterprise Risk Management program
  • Established a Data Advisory Board to support its Data Ethics and Responsible AI work
  • Revalidated the TRUSTe General Data Protection Regulation, California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) Certification, and the Enterprise Privacy Certifications
  • Assessed and certified ISO 27001 and 27701 compliance
  • Introduced diversity as a factor for evaluating candidates for the Board of Directors

To learn more about the company’s ESG work or to download the 2023 report, please visit the Sustainability page of ZoomInfo’s website.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the trusted go-to-market platform for businesses to find, acquire, and grow their customers. It delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use ZoomInfo to increase efficiency, consolidate technology stacks, and align their sales and marketing teams — all in one platform. ZoomInfo is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance measures and numerous data security and privacy certifications. For more information about how ZoomInfo can help businesses grow their revenue at scale, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

