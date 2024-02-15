ZoomInfo Releases Its 2023 Sustainability Report

Annual Report Highlights Company’s Progress Toward Building a More Sustainable, Diverse, and Equitable Future

“The strides we’ve made to drive impactful, sustainable change as a leading software company are a testament to the dedication of our leadership team and 3,500 employees across the globe,” ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck said. “ZoomInfo will continue to embrace sustainability practices as we build innovative products for our customers, deliver long-term value for stakeholders, and do our part to address broader environmental and socially responsible calls-to-action.”

With 10 offices in five countries, ZoomInfo made ESG progress in 2023 by reducing the company’s carbon footprint, increasing leadership diversity, expanding Employee Resource Groups, and donating more than $1.5 million to worthy causes.

Notable highlights from the report include:

Environment

Committed to the global target of 100% Scope 1 and 2 carbon neutrality by 2025

Powered more than 90% of cloud footprint through renewable energy

footprint through renewable energy Earned LEED Silver certifications on more than 80% of facilities

Saved 1,500 metric tons of CO2 emissions from being released into the atmosphere

Social

Increased leadership roles for women by 5%

Met gender and race pay parity standards

Signed California’s Equal Pay Pledge

Signed the Anti-Defamation League’s pledge to combat antisemitism

Established a new Employee Resource Group (ERG) for Veterans of the Armed Forces

Exceeded more than $1.5 million in company and employee charitable donations, including platform access

Created the ZoomInfo Foundation for charitable giving and community enrichment

Governance

Launched an Enterprise Risk Management program

Established a Data Advisory Board to support its Data Ethics and Responsible AI work

Revalidated the TRUSTe General Data Protection Regulation, California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) Certification, and the Enterprise Privacy Certifications

Assessed and certified ISO 27001 and 27701 compliance

Introduced diversity as a factor for evaluating candidates for the Board of Directors

To learn more about the company’s ESG work or to download the 2023 report, please visit the Sustainability page of ZoomInfo’s website.

