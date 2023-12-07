ZoomInfo Ranked No. 8 on 2023 Fortune Future 50

Company Recognized for Strong Long-Term Growth Prospects

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, is ranked No. 8 on the Fortune Future 50 for 2023, an exclusive list that recognizes the long-term revenue growth prospects of more than 1,700 of the world’s largest public companies.





Since 2017, Fortune has teamed up with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to produce the Future 50, an index of companies that are built to deliver robust growth — along with outsized returns for shareholders in the long term.

To identify the Future 50, the BCG Henderson Institute examined more than 1,700 publicly traded companies and used a “vitality” index to determine the rankings. This index is based on a top-down, market-based assessment of a company’s growth potential, and a bottom-up analysis of its capacity to deliver against this potential, based on financial and nonfinancial metrics such as long-term strategic orientation, technology and investments, people, and structure.

“As this ranking demonstrates, ZoomInfo is built for long-term growth,” ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck said. “Many of the Fortune Future 50 are ZoomInfo customers who use our unified go-to-market platform with best-in-class data, AI-powered insights, and automated workflows to find and engage with their ideal customers.”

ZoomInfo is part of a tech industry cohort that accounts for 28 of the 50 spots on this year’s list, with BCG’s analysis citing the strong overall long-term growth potential of the sector.

To learn more about how ZoomInfo modernizes go-to-market for all businesses, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

