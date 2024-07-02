ZoomInfo Named Top Solution in 30 Grids in G2’s Summer 2024 Reports

Excellent Customer Satisfaction Scores Push ZoomInfo into the Top .01% of Vendors on G2 with 138 No. 1 Rankings

ZoomInfo placed in the top .01% of the 130,000-plus vendors on G2 with the most No. 1 rankings in the Summer 2024 Grid Reports.

Named the top Enterprise solution in 10 categories.

Recognized as the No. 1 product in eight categories, which is seven more than any of its competitors earned.

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, claimed the top spot on 30 Grids in G2’s Summer 2024 Grid® Reports, which evaluate customer satisfaction and market presence across more than 1,000 categories.

Overall, ZoomInfo received 138 No. 1 rankings, placing it in the top 0.01% of the 130,000-plus vendors with the most No. 1 rankings in G2’s Summer 2024 Reports.

G2’s Summer 2024 Reports are based on its unique algorithms, which calculate customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real time, based on user reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

ZoomInfo was named the top Enterprise solution in Buyer Intent Data, Sales Intelligence, Marketing Account Intelligence, Account Data Management, Lead Intelligence, Market Intelligence, Visitor Identification, Lead Capture, Lead Mining, and Email Verification.

Also of note:

ZoomInfo’s eight No. 1 category rankings – determined by the product’s ranking on a category’s “Overall” Grid – were seven more than any of its core competitors earned.

ZoomInfo swept all four grids in the Buyer Intent, Market Intelligence, Lead Mining, and Email Verification categories.

ZoomInfo Sales has been the No. 1 solution in the Buyer Intent Data Overall grid in each of the last 16 quarters. It also extended its streak at the top of all four Buyer Intent Data grids to eight consecutive quarters.

For the 14th straight quarter, ZoomInfo ranked No. 1 in the Enterprise grids for both Marketing Account Intelligence and Lead Intelligence.

ZoomInfo has led the Marketing Account Intelligence Overall grid for 15 of the past 17 quarters, going back to Summer 2020.

ZoomInfo products have collected more than 8,000 5-star reviews on G2, including nearly 6,000 for ZoomInfo Sales and more than 2,000 for Chorus by ZoomInfo.

ZoomInfo appeared on 107 total grids, up from 101 in the Spring 2024 report. It also increased its presence in the Index Reports (353 appearances, +25) and Regional Grids (461 appearances, +40).

Overall, ZoomInfo appeared on 948 reports, up 71 from the previous quarter.

ZoomInfo’s high placement in these categories underscores how best-in-class data serves as the foundation for a successful go-to-market (GTM) program, supporting every element of sales, marketing, and operations workflows.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the trusted go-to-market platform for businesses to find, acquire, and grow their customers. It delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use ZoomInfo to increase efficiency, consolidate technology stacks, and align their sales and marketing teams — all in one platform. ZoomInfo is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. For more information about how ZoomInfo can help businesses grow their revenue at scale, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

