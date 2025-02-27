ZoomInfo Named a Leader in Intent Data Providers for B2B by Independent Research Firm

ZoomInfo received the highest possible scores in the collection methodologies, data security and compliance criteria

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the Go-To-Market Intelligence platform, has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intent Data Providers For B2B, Q1 2025.

The Forrester Wave™ is a guide for buyers considering their purchasing options in a technology marketplace and is based on analyst analysis and opinion. This ranking report provides a competitive positioning of technology providers, used as a starting point by end users who are evaluating technology to determine which vendors to ‘short list’ for further consideration in their own purchasing decisions.

The report recognized ZoomInfo with the highest scores possible across eight criteria, including Collection Methodologies, Identity Resolution, Data Security & Compliance, Future Proofing Data Collection, Insight Generation and Recommended Action, Data Integration & Delivery, Roadmap, and Partner Ecosystem. It also stated that “ZoomInfo offers strong intent capabilities across most industries.”

“We believe being identified as a Leader by Forrester in B2B Intent – as well as Marketing & Sales Data – is recognition of ZoomInfo’s momentum in innovation,” ZoomInfo Chief Product Officer Dominik Facher said. “To us, this reflects our relentless innovation and dedication to providing actionable intelligence that empowers go-to-market teams to engage the right accounts and contacts at the right time, driving meaningful action and revenue growth. With the largest R&D investment among providers in this evaluation, we remain committed to future-proofing our solutions, ensuring compliance, and delivering the insights businesses need to succeed.”

Strategy & Roadmap

The report says ”ZoomInfo’s strategy and roadmap are heavily focused on harnessing the emerging capabilities of AI for data collection, analysis, and activation. This impressive development plan is made possible through the largest R&D investment of any provider in this evaluation.”

It also noted that “an extensive ecosystem of partners is a suitable complement to its strategic advantage as one of the most entrenched data providers in B2B.”

Standout Capability: Diverse Set of Collection Methodologies

Additionally, the report states that for ZoomInfo, “a diverse set of collection methodologies is a standout capability, ranging from traditional web activity capture to collection from proprietary freemium software offerings and human outreach.”

The report also cites that “In recent years, ZoomInfo has shown a focus on data compliance and future-proofing collection, while identity resolution and data integration are as advanced as you would expect from a top data company.”

Access a copy of The 2025 Forrester Wave™ for B2B Intent to learn more.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the Go-To-Market Intelligence Platform that empowers businesses to grow faster with AI-ready insights, trusted data, and advanced automation. Its solutions provide more than 35,000 companies worldwide with a complete view of their customers, making every seller their best seller. ZoomInfo is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. For more information about how ZoomInfo can help businesses with go-to-market intelligence that accelerates revenue growth, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

Media Contact:

Rob Morse

Senior Communications Manager

pr@zoominfo.com