ZoomInfo Named a Leader Among B2B Marketing and Sales Data Providers by Independent Research Firm

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Marketing And Sales Data Providers for B2B, Q1 2024 report by Forrester Research, Inc. ZoomInfo received the top scores in the Current Offering and Strategy categories, and the highest possible score in the Market Presence category.





The Forrester Wave™ is a guide for buyers considering their purchasing options in a technology marketplace, and recognized ZoomInfo for its depth of data coverage, behavioral and intent data, broad integration capabilities, built-in data management, and data security and compliance. ZoomInfo received the highest possible score in 21 of the 28 criteria evaluated by Forrester.

“We’re incredibly proud to be named a Leader in this evaluation,” ZoomInfo Chief Product Officer Dominik Facher said. “We have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in ensuring we have the broadest, most accurate, and freshest B2B data platform for sales, marketing, and operations teams. This recognition represents a landmark achievement for ZoomInfo. Trustworthy data is becoming increasingly critical for businesses – especially as AI adoption accelerates – and relying on the most accurate, real-time data and signals empowers go-to-market teams to win faster.”

Depth of Data Coverage

ZoomInfo received the highest scores possible across several criteria of Behavioral/Intent Data, Depth of Account and Contact Data, Data Matching & Enrichment, and Innovation. The report states that “ZoomInfo’s offering is highlighted by its depth of coverage in firmographic (account) and demographic (contact) data, including its account hierarchy capabilities. The company also demonstrated exceptional complementary data offerings, broad integration capabilities, and built-in data management and hygiene functionality that rivals customer data platform vendors.”

Additionally, the report notes that “ZoomInfo has cemented its position as a comprehensive marketing and sales data provider, while executing its strategic vision to become a revenue technology company leveraging proprietary data as a differentiator. Innovation is a strategic strength, led by an R&D budget that dwarfs that of most competitors and the creation of ZoomInfo Labs in 2022.”

ZoomInfo also received the top score in the Firmographic (Account) Data criterion and among the second-highest in Data Acquisition and Processing.

With ZoomInfo’s recent investments in its global data, its platform now offers profiles on 321 million professional contacts at 104 million companies around the world, representing 6x and 3x growth, respectively.

Data Security and Privacy Compliance

ZoomInfo earned the highest score possible in both criteria within Data Security and Compliance – Data Security and Privacy; and Compliant Data Collection.

“As a privacy-first organization, ZoomInfo has always considered data privacy foundational to our business,” ZoomInfo Chief Compliance Officer Simon McDougall said. “This means taking diligent care in how we maintain, share, and use our data, as well as setting an example of how companies should strive to comply with global privacy and security regulations. Not only are we proud to be recognized for, in our opinion, the way we deliver essential business data to our customers, but we remain steadfast in our commitment to doing so responsibly.”

The Forrester evaluation adds that “[s]ince customers expressed concerns about privacy compliance outside North America in our 2021 Forrester Wave, ZoomInfo has emerged as a market leader in its compliance and security programs. Reference customers consistently highlighted the strength of ZoomInfo’s contact data coverage and the strength of its services capabilities. ZoomInfo is a strong competitor for most marketing and sales data use cases.”

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the trusted go-to-market platform for businesses to find, acquire, and grow their customers. It delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use ZoomInfo to increase efficiency, consolidate technology stacks, and align their sales and marketing teams — all in one platform. ZoomInfo is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. For more information about how ZoomInfo can help businesses grow their revenue at scale, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

