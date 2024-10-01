ZoomInfo Expands Real-Time Buyer Signals for More Accurate and Timely Sales Insights

From earnings call summaries to podcast mentions, the expanded AI-driven signal library empowers sales teams to identify intent faster and close deals before competitors

ZoomInfo’s expanded universe of buyer signals provides key account insights from earnings call summaries, podcast mentions, and competitive risks

Businesses can tune into these cues to optimize their outreach, ensuring that their message resonates at exactly the right time

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, has expanded its universe of real-time signals that target accounts that are most likely to close a sale.









Instead of relying on traditional lead generation or cold outreach with basic intent data, signal-based selling with ZoomInfo Copilot uses a layered, AI-fueled analysis of multiple high-value signals. Early users report a 58% increase in engagement, 62% increase in email response rates, and nearly 25% more pipeline secured.

Real-Time Signals Transform Sales Strategies

In B2B sales every lead counts, so recognizing and acting on these signals can mean the difference between a deal won and an opportunity missed. Since launch, ZoomInfo has added more real-time signals in ZoomInfo Copilot that help businesses reach out to prospects with personalization and context before they show traditional buying intent.

Personalization Signals provide a better opportunity for connection and conversion

Comprehensive Context gives users the ability to select context-rich insights to incorporate into AI-crafted emails, including C-suite and buying group changes, and hiring plans.

Funding : Major funding rounds in the last 90 days.

: Major funding rounds in the last 90 days. IPO : Efforts related to an initial public offering or follow-on offering where company shares are sold to institutional and individual investors.

: Efforts related to an initial public offering or follow-on offering where company shares are sold to institutional and individual investors. M&A : The consolidation, acquisition, or disposition of companies or assets through various types of strategic transactions.

: The consolidation, acquisition, or disposition of companies or assets through various types of strategic transactions. Pain Points : Major business challenges a company is trying to solve, like international expansion.

: Major business challenges a company is trying to solve, like international expansion. Partnerships : Initiatives related to service agreements, outsourcing agreements, contract extensions, and other collaborative efforts. For example, a rideshare company announced a partnership with an airline whereby customers can earn one airline mile per dollar spent on rides.

: Initiatives related to service agreements, agreements, contract extensions, and other collaborative efforts. For example, a rideshare company announced a partnership with an airline whereby customers can earn one airline mile per dollar spent on rides. Podcast Mention Tracking: Insights when key contacts at target accounts participate in relevant podcasts.

Insights when key contacts at target accounts participate in relevant podcasts. Projects: All news and internal insights related to department-specific initiatives that are being planned, currently in flight, or recently completed. For example, a company’s announcement that it is joining a coalition targeting the decarbonization of corporate electricity usage.

Awareness Signals provide better context on an account for when you connect

Customizability provides additional freeform context to AI-generated emails to tailor communications.

Buying Group Changes : A contact in the buying group joined or departed your target account.

: A contact in the buying group joined or departed your target account. Earning Call Summaries : Insights into a company’s strategic direction through summaries of public company earnings calls.

: Insights into a company’s strategic direction through summaries of public company earnings calls. Hiring Plans : Growth or reduction in the number of roles posted in a department or buying group at a company in your ICP/Account List.

: Growth or reduction in the number of roles posted in a department or buying group at a company in your ICP/Account List. Layoffs : Layoffs at a company in your ICP/Account List.

: Layoffs at a company in your ICP/Account List. New C-Suite in Buying Group : A new contact in your buying group has joined the C-Suite.

: A new contact in your buying group has joined the C-Suite. Submitted or Abandoned Forms: Submitted or abandoned forms show when website visitors’ interact with forms on your website with alerts showing completed and abandoned forms.

Buying Signals identify the likeliness that account is in the market and ready to buy

Account Fit Score: Accounts with the greatest potential for success.

Accounts with the greatest potential for success. Account Level Intent : A target account is actively researching one or more of your intent topic clusters, and has seen an increase in their Account Level Intent score in either the past day (for AI Enterprise package) or past week (for AI Advanced package).

: A target account is actively researching one or more of your intent topic clusters, and has seen an increase in their Account Level Intent score in either the past day (for AI Enterprise package) or past week (for AI Advanced package). Websight Spike: A target account recently visited pages on your websites and domains.

A Signal for Every Scenario

To keep sellers updated on their accounts, ZoomInfo Copilot pulls signals from a variety of sources, including job postings, earnings call and investor conference transcripts, intent signals from TechnologyAdvice, and relationship intelligence.

Signal-based selling increases efficiency, provides critical insights into a customer’s stage in the sales funnel, and enables teams to prioritize high-value prospects and gain a competitive edge by reaching buyers before competitors.

“When you focus on accounts with clear buying signals, you see faster win rates, higher conversion rates, and real ROI,” said Dominik Facher, Chief Product Officer at ZoomInfo. “Modern go-to-market organizations capitalize on these signals to target the right accounts at the right time, resulting in more informed outreach, an increase in engagement and response rates, and more pipeline secured. Acting on these signals can make the difference between closing a deal and missing an opportunity.”

ZoomInfo Copilot equips the entire sales team with on-demand account insights and real-time buying signals, applying generative AI to predict your pipeline. Users get powerful AI-guided recommendations about who to contact, when to engage, and even what to say. Learn more here.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the trusted go-to-market platform for businesses to find, acquire, and grow their customers. It delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use ZoomInfo to increase efficiency, consolidate technology stacks, and align their sales and marketing teams — all in one platform. ZoomInfo is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. For more information about how ZoomInfo can help businesses grow their revenue at scale, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

