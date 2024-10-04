ZoomInfo Copilot Named a Finalist in The 2024 A.I. Awards

Go-To-Market Platform Recognized in “AI Implementation of the Year” Category from International Cloud Artificial Intelligence Awards Program

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, announced that ZoomInfo Copilot has been named a finalist in The 2024 A.I. Awards program, in the AI Implementation of The Year category. The new awards program was launched earlier this year by established cloud computing awards body The Cloud Awards, which recognizes and rewards excellence and innovation in the use or development of cloud artificial intelligence technologies, and machine learning.

ZoomInfo Copilot has transformed the go-to-market process since its launch in May 2024 by delivering cutting-edge AI enhancements for sales professionals. Users report on average a 60% productivity boost, 58% increase in engagement, and nearly 25% more pipeline secured, among other success metrics.

“We are honored that ZoomInfo Copilot has been named a finalist in the AI Implementation of the Year category from The 2024 A.I. Awards,” said Dominik Facher, Chief Product Officer for ZoomInfo. “We’ve made it our mission to help go-to-market teams connect with their buyers and win more. It’s exciting to take the leap forward with this wave of AI innovation and see real impact for our customers.”

Entries were received from organizations of all sizes worldwide, including North America, across Europe, the Middle East, and APAC.

“Our inaugural program spotlights the incredible innovations taking place in the world of cloud AI all over the globe, and ZoomInfo fully deserves its place amongst this year’s outstanding finalists,” said James Williams, CEO of The Cloud Awards. “These finalists demonstrate that ingenious AI-driven solutions can emerge from anywhere, from organizations of any size, driving positive change in almost any industry you can think of.”

Winners from The A.I. Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. The shortlist of finalists across all categories can be viewed here.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the trusted go-to-market platform for businesses to find, acquire, and grow their customers. It delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use ZoomInfo to increase efficiency, consolidate technology stacks, and align their sales and marketing teams — all in one platform. ZoomInfo is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. For more information about how ZoomInfo can help businesses grow their revenue at scale, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech). Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

