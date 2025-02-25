Zoom Technology Group Selects Radisys as Its Technology Partner for Broadband Connectivity Expansion

Utilizes Radisys’ cutting-edge broadband access solutions to expand into new services in the US market

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, and Zoom Technology Group (ZTG), a fibre network operator with an extensive global network headquartered in Dubai, UAE, announce a strategic collaboration to expand the reach of Fiber-based Broadband Connectivity in the United States based on Radisys’ state-of-the-art Connect Open Broadband portfolio following a successful rollout in South Africa.

Radisys’ leading, cloud-native, modern software implementation-based Connect Open Broadband solutions are designed with open specifications, ensuring seamless interoperability with non-proprietary solutions and fostering an open ecosystem. The competitive, merchant silicon-based portfolio, optimized for the right level of switching, empowers ZTG to reduce both CapEx and OpEx costs by selecting and managing best-in-class broadband solutions that meet their unique network needs – both now and in the future.

Connect Open Broadband’s full-spectrum broadband access portfolio offers open source-based software (Connect Broadband Access Controller, Radisys Management System), interoperable/open optical network terminals (ONTs) and Linux Foundation Broadband’s VOLTHA/SEBA-based optical line terminals (OLTs) that support both G-PON and XGS-PON within the same OLT passive optical network (PON) port without changing or upgrading the PON hardware in the future.

Mohammed Manjra, Founder & CEO, Zoom Technology Group: “Radisys’ products are a game-changer for us as we make our initial foray into the United States market. Their commitment to open, disaggregated broadband solutions delivers the flexibility that will allow us to adapt our architecture as needed in the future. This partnership is a critical step in our global expansion strategy, enabling us to deliver high-speed internet solutions to unserved and underserved communities on a global scale driving inclusive access to bridge the current digital divide that exists in many unserved and underserved communities."

Arpit Joshipura, GM of Networking, IoT & Edge at the Linux Foundation: "The global expansion of VOLTHA underscores the industry's continued shift toward open, disaggregated networks that drive innovation and scalability. As more operators adopt VOLTHA to streamline deployments and enhance interoperability to take advantage of its cost efficiency, flexibility, and faster service delivery, the important role of open standards in next-gen access networks is further reinforced."

Arun Bhikshesvaran, CEO, Radisys: “We are thrilled to have been chosen by ZTG to power their broadband business in the United States following the rollout in South Africa. Our commitment to open standards and systems is further reinforced with this milestone. This also marks a significant expansion of our VOLTHA/SEBA-based solutions into the Americas region following scaled implementations in Asia and Europe.”

About Radisys

Radisys is a global leader in open telecom solutions and services. Its disaggregated platforms and integration services leverage open reference architectures and standards combined with open software and hardware, enabling service providers to drive open digital transformation. Radisys offers an end-to-end solutions portfolio from digital endpoints to disaggregated and open access and core solutions to immersive digital applications and engagement platforms. Its world-class and experienced network services organization delivers full lifecycle services to help service providers build and operate highly scalable and high-performance networks at optimum total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com.

About Zoom Technology Group

With over 3 decades of experience in delivering high-speed broadband infrastructure access globally, Zoom Technology Group is committed to driving positive change through innovative solutions within the communities we serve. The group currently owns, operates and manages over 21 million feet of infrastructure and has expanded to 10 offices globally servicing over 77 000 active residential and commercial subscribers. Over the next 5 years we intend expanding the infrastructure to 257 million feet whilst delivering services to over 2.7 million end points.

