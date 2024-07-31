Home Business Wire Zoom Showcases Innovative Customer Experience Solutions at CEM Africa 2024
Zoom hosted interactive workshops and a dedicated exhibition booth at the event, showcasing the latest AI tools for improving customer and agent interactions.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zoom Video Communications, Inc. recently demonstrated its advanced customer engagement technologies at the Customer Experience Management (CEM) Africa Summit 2024. Held from July 30 to August 1, 2024, at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town, the summit served as a platform for discussing transformative customer experience strategies across a variety of industries.




Mohannad AlKalash, Managing Director for the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, and Pakistan (METAP) regions, said: “At Zoom, our commitment to the METAP region goes beyond delivering advanced communication technologies; it is about propelling regional growth and fostering local talent. We were excited to share our latest innovations and strategic insights at this year’s CEM Africa Summit. Our participation demonstrated our ongoing dedication to addressing the unique needs of businesses and communities within these regions, ensuring they are equipped with the essential tools and solutions to prosper in a digital-first era.”

The summit featured a lineup of Zoom experts including Mohannad AlKalash, Managing Director for METAP, Laura Ball, CX AI Lead for EMEA, Jacques Smith, Contact Center Specialist, and Ahmed Yousef, Solutions Engineer. These sessions focused on the integration of AI into customer experiences, offering in-depth discussions on personalized customer journey mapping and advanced communication strategies.

Zoom also featured a dedicated exhibition booth where summit attendees could interact with Zoom’s experts and explore advanced solutions aimed at enhancing both customer and agent interactions through innovative AI and digital tools.

Zoom’s engagement at the CEM Africa Summit underscores its commitment to fostering deep connections with customers and stakeholders across the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, and Pakistan (METAP) region.

The CEM Africa Summit hosted over 600 participants, including CX professionals, industry leaders, and business executives, to discuss trends and strategies in customer experience management. This event also featured insightful discussions, expert-led workshops, and presentations from approximately 95 speakers.

About Zoom

Zoom’s mission is to provide one platform that delivers limitless human connection. Zoom Workplace — the company’s AI-powered, open collaboration platform built for modern work — will streamline communications, increase employee engagement, optimize in-person time, improve productivity, and offer customer choice with third-party apps and integrations. Zoom Workplace, powered by Zoom AI Companion, will include collaboration solutions like meetings, team chat, phone, scheduler, whiteboard, spaces, Workvivo, and more. Together with Zoom Workplace, Zoom’s Business Services for sales, marketing, and customer care teams, including Zoom Contact Center, strengthen customer relationships throughout the customer lifecycle. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Get more info at zoom.com.

