Zones Showcased as a Leading Global Solutions Provider for U.S. and Public Sector Markets

AUBURN, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zones, a global provider of end-to-end IT Solutions, has been positioned by ISG as the exclusive “Rising Star” in Employee Experience (EX) Transformation Services for the U.S. Public Sector and a product challenger in Managed Workplace Services – End User Technology for both Mid-Market and Large Accounts in the U.S. in its Future of Work (Workplace) – Services-2023.





ISG identified Zones’ key strengths in EX Transformation Strategy Consulting Services, Employee Technology Adoption Training and Management, and Organizational Change Management. This recognition underscores Zones’ commitment to enhancing workplace services and its expertise in navigating the evolving landscape of employee experience.

Commenting on the recognition, Derrek Hallock, President and COO, said, “ Zones Digital Workplace Services focus on providing seamless user experiences while fostering a collaborative culture across the organization, leading to overall improved business performance. Our focus is on developing consumer-oriented, automated, self-service-enabled user experiences across a wide range of devices using a cloud-first and mobile-first approach. In addition, Zones Innovation Center is a virtual hub for collaboration, where ideas become real prototypes, thanks to our tech expertise and strategic partnerships.”

“Zones’ robust service core, aggressive investment in the public sector, onshore support resources, and a unique business model position it as a strong and increasingly influential competitor in Employee Experience (EX) Transformation Services for the U.S. Public Sector,” said Bruce Guptill, a Distinguished Analyst at ISG. “ Its robust services portfolio includes Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC) design and implementation; mobile device management; VDI environments; and device optimization and management services tailored to client-specific needs.”

This recognition underscores Zones’ dedication to delivering exceptional workplace solutions and navigating the digital workplace. Explore the full report and learn more about Zones’ capabilities here. https://www.zones.com/site/statics/static_page.html?name=about-us/newsroom-and-media/awards-and-accolades/isg-provider-lens-future-of-work-services-2023

About Zones:

Zones is a global provider of end-to-end IT solutions with an unmatched supply chain. Positioned to be the IT partner you need, Zones, a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) in business for over 35 years, specializes in Digital Workplace, Cloud & Data Center, Networking, Security, and Managed/Professional/Staffing services. Operating in more than 120 countries, leveraging a robust portfolio, and utilizing the highest certification levels from key partners, including Microsoft, Apple, Cisco, Lenovo, Adobe, and more, Zones has mastered the science of building digital infrastructures that change the way modern organizations do business. Whatever you need, consider IT done.

Media@zones.com