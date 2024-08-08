Zones Recognized by ISG Provider Lens™ Report as a ‘Rising Star’ in Managed Services for Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services 2024 in the U.S. Public Sector

AUBURN, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zones, a global leader in end-to-end IT solutions, proudly announces its recognition as a ‘Rising Star’ in Managed Services in the 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services report for the U.S. Public Sector. This prestigious recognition underscores Zones’ key strengths in delivering specialized cloud and data center services tailored for public sector clients, including state, local, education (SLED), and federal organizations.





The ISG Provider Lens™ report highlights Zones’ capabilities in providing a comprehensive suite of data center services, including seamless configuration, deployment, and robust disaster recovery solutions. Zones’ specialized sales and support organization is dedicated to offering exceptional service to SLED, education, and federal clients.

The ZonesCloud platform offers a secure, modular, scalable solution for end-to-end cloud management. It empowers clients with precise cost accountability, advanced automation, and deep insights, ensuring operational efficiency and strategic value. As a certified CSP, Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud provider, Zones delivers comprehensive cloud management services that meet its clients’ diverse needs.

Bruce Guptill, Distinguished Analyst and Executive Advisor, U.S. Public Sector at ISG, commented, “ Zones continues to build and strengthen its position from its traditional value-added reseller (VAR) beginnings to a Rising Star status by delivering core managed private/hybrid cloud and data center services for SLED clients.”

Imran Yunus, VP of SMB and Public Sector Sales at Zones, said, “ We offer comprehensive managed services, including rack and stack, configuration, deployment, software migration, implementation, license management, and cloud backup/disaster recovery. Our ZonesCloud platform ensures secure, modular, and scalable cloud service management with cost accountability and operational efficiency. As certified partners with Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud, we’re committed to delivering excellence.”

The report commends Zones for its transition from a traditional value-added reseller (VAR) to a critical provider of managed private and hybrid cloud services. This evolution has positioned Zones as a vital partner for public sector clients seeking reliable, innovative IT solutions.

A customized version of the report is available from Zones.

About Zones

Zones is a global provider of end-to-end IT solutions and services with an unmatched supply chain. Positioned to be the IT partner you need, Zones, a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) in business for over 35 years, specializes in Digital Workplace, Cloud & Data Center, Networking, Security, and Managed/Professional/Staﬃng services. Operating in more than 150 countries, leveraging a robust portfolio, and utilizing the highest certiﬁcation levels from key partners, including Microsoft, Apple, Cisco, Lenovo, Adobe, and more, Zones has mastered the science of building digital infrastructures that change the way modern organizations do business. We are the Real People Behind IT™ – and our customers’ First Choice for IT.®

Lead with Zones.com:

Visit Zones Innovation Center, zones.com, blog.Zones or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Contacts

media@zones.com