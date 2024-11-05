Zones Recognized as a Leader in Managed End-user Technology Services and Continuous Productivity Services (including Next-gen Service Desk) for U.S. Public Sector in the ISG Provider Lens™ Report

AUBURN, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zones, a global leader in end-to-end IT solutions and services, proudly announces its recognition as a ‘Leader’ for the Managed End-user Technology and Continuous Productivity Services (including Next-gen Service Desk) in the ISG Provider Lens™ Report on Future of Work Services 2024 in the U.S. Public Sector. This recognition underscores Zones’ commitment to delivering cutting-edge, technology-driven solutions for public sector organizations, including municipal, state, and federal government agencies.





Zones’ dedication to innovation and excellence has been a critical factor in building its reputation as a trusted partner for public sector clients. Through its next-gen service desk and continuous productivity services, Zones integrates IT expertise across departments like HR and facilities, ensuring holistic support beyond traditional IT boundaries.

Empowering Productivity and Proactive Solutions

Zones’ next-gen service desk leverages advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, and automation to drive efficient issue resolution. Its user-friendly self-service portal with knowledge bases empowers users to resolve issues quickly and independently. By integrating with existing enterprise tools and applying data analytics, Zones anticipates problems before they occur, ensuring continuous productivity for public sector organizations.

Delivering Exceptional User Experience and Measurable Performance

Zones stands out for its ability to provide a single point of contact for user inquiries and remote troubleshooting, with multilingual support enhancing accessibility. Its mobile device (MDM) and digital experience management (DEM) solutions enhance user experience by driving efficient issue resolution and proactive problem identification.

Unlike traditional metrics, Zones employs a holistic approach to quantifying support performance. By analyzing user sentiment, business process impacts, and cost-saving initiatives from proactive problem-solving, Zones provides a clear understanding of the value its services bring beyond typical resolution times.

Bruce Guptill, Distinguished Analyst and Executive Advisor, U.S. Public Sector at ISG, commented, “ Zones stands out as a leader in next-gen public sector support through its comprehensive approach, leveraging automation and data for proactive issue resolution and optimizing performance metrics to ensure user satisfaction and productivity.”

Imran Yunus, VP of SMB and Public Sector Sales at Zones, said, “ At Zones, we understand the unique challenges faced by public sector organizations, which is why we’ve developed a multi-tiered approach that seamlessly integrates device management, optimization, and security. Our commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions beyond traditional IT support ensures our clients can maintain continuous productivity and focus on their core missions.”

Learn more by visiting our landing page here: https://hubs.li/Q02VHqmR0

About Zones

Zones is a global provider of end-to-end IT solutions and services with an unmatched supply chain. Positioned to be the IT partner you need, Zones, a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) in business for over 35 years, specializes in Digital Workplace, Cloud & Data Center, Networking, Security, and Managed/Professional/Staﬃng services. Operating in more than 150 countries, leveraging a robust portfolio, and utilizing the highest certiﬁcation levels from key partners, including Microsoft, Apple, Cisco, Lenovo, Adobe, and more, Zones has mastered the science of building digital infrastructures that change the way modern organizations do business. We are the Real People Behind IT™ – and our customers’ First Choice for IT.®

