Zones LLC Honored with Premier’s 2024 Supplier Legacy Award for Innovation in Healthcare Technology

AUBURN, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zones LLC is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with the 2024 Supplier Legacy Award in Information and Technology by Premier, Inc., a leading force in healthcare improvement and technology. This distinguished award recognizes Zones for its outstanding commitment to delivering exceptional value, clinical excellence, and transformative IT solutions that continuously enhance patient care and operational efficiency.









“ Receiving the Supplier Legacy Award is a testament to our team’s dedication to advancing healthcare through innovative technology solutions,” said Firoz Lalji, President and CEO of Zones LLC. “ We are honored to be recognized by Premier and remain committed to supporting our healthcare partners with solutions that drive efficiency and improve patient care.”

As one of only 13 suppliers to receive this accolade, Zones has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to Premier members, providing top-tier products and services that drive down costs and elevate supply chain performance. This recognition highlights Zones’ long-standing tenure and consistent support in delivering unparalleled customer service and innovative solutions to the healthcare sector.

“ Zones is dedicated to supporting Premier members with products and services that help to reduce supply chain costs and enhance operational performance,” said Bruce Radcliff, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain at Premier. “ Amid the current economic landscape and persistent post-pandemic supply chain challenges, we are honored to recognize Zones as a Supplier Legacy Award recipient.”

Zones’ award-winning solutions include cutting-edge IT infrastructure, cloud services, and comprehensive managed services designed to address the complex needs of today’s healthcare organizations. This recognition underscores Zones’ role as a key partner in navigating the modern healthcare landscape, supporting organizations in achieving their goals with reliable and innovative technology solutions.

About Zones

Zones is a global provider of end-to-end IT solutions and services with an unmatched supply chain. Positioned to be the IT partner you need, Zones, a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) in business for over 35 years, specializes in Digital Workplace, Cloud & Data Center, Networking, Security, and Managed/Professional/Staffing services. Operating in more than 150 countries, leveraging a robust portfolio, and utilizing the highest certification levels from key partners, including Microsoft, Apple, Cisco, Lenovo, Adobe, and more, Zones has mastered the science of building digital infrastructures that change the way modern organizations do business. We are the Real People Behind IT™ – and our customers’ First Choice for IT.®

