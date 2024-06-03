Zones Honored with Prestigious Class IV Supplier of the Year Award from Mountain Plains Minority Supplier Development Council (MPMSDC)

AUBURN, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zones, a global solution provider renowned for its comprehensive IT services and solutions, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious 2023 Class IV Supplier of the Year Award by the Mountain Plains Minority Supplier Development Council (MPMSDC). This top accolade recognizes Zones as the best among the largest class of Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs), highlighting our exceptional performance, innovative solutions, and steadfast commitment to supplier diversity.









The Class IV Supplier of the Year Award is a testament to Zones’ dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive supply chain. It reflects our continuous efforts to build strong partnerships with minority-owned businesses, drive innovation, and deliver unparalleled IT solutions and services to our clients.

“ We are incredibly honored to receive the 2023 Class IV Supplier of the Year Award from the Mountain Plains Minority Supplier Development Council,” said Firoz Lalji, Chairman and CEO at Zones. “ This award underscores our commitment to execute our global supply chain solutions flawlessly, which is integral to our company values and business strategy. We are also committed to innovation through proprietary digital tools like ZonesConnect™ (self-service e-commerce platform), myZones (customized IT order management), ZonesCloud (web-based marketplace and management), Zones IntelliPlansm (end-to-end supply chain planning and management that provides visibility and AI-powered forecasting), and Zones nterprise® (service delivery management platform), for a great customer experience. At Zones, we believe that innovation and diversity are the foundation for success, and we are proud to be recognized for our efforts to champion these principles.”

Zones was officially honored at the Diversity Business Summit, held on May 16, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. This significant event convened business leaders, diversity advocates, and stakeholders to celebrate outstanding achievements in supplier diversity.

Since 2005, Zones, LLC has been a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) under the guidelines of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). They believe supplier diversity is a business imperative, especially in today’s economic climate.

They are dedicated to creating an inclusive supplier ecosystem, driving value for their clients, and promoting economic development in their communities.

They proudly support the NMSDC’s goal of reaching $1 trillion in annual revenue for NMSDC-certified MBEs. As a certified MBE, all your organization’s spending with Zones counts as direct/Tier 1 spending towards your Supplier Diversity Goals.

For more information about Zones and their commitment to diversity and inclusion, please visit www.zones.com/mbe.

About Zones, LLC

Zones is a global provider of end-to-end IT services and solutions with an unmatched supply chain. Positioned to be our client’s First Choice for IT™, Zones, a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) in business for over 35 years, specializes in Digital Workplace, Cloud & Data Center, Networking, Security, IT Lifecycle Services, and Managed/Professional/Staﬃng services. Operating in more than 150 countries, leveraging a robust portfolio, and utilizing the highest certiﬁcation levels from key OEM partners, including Microsoft, Apple, Cisco, Lenovo, Adobe, and more, Zones has mastered the science of building digital infrastructures that change the way modern organizations do business. Whatever you need, consider IT done.

