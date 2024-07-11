Zone·tv Announces Founder Doug Edwards to Lead Company as President

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zone·tv today announced that company founder, Doug Edwards, will serve as President, following the recent departure of Jeff Weber. Doug was previously serving zone·tv in the role of Chief Product and Technology Officer. He will retain those responsibilities as President.





“Bringing Zone·tv and our AVOD/FAST app, zone·ify, to life has been an incredible and exciting journey for me,” said Edwards. “We have a great team in place, tremendous momentum in programming acquisition and viewership numbers and the support of our parent company, BCI. I am fully committed to taking this venture to the next level, delivering the best FAST and AVOD experience anywhere,” he added.

Edwards has vast experience in the Media & Entertainment space, having founded zone·tv and his other company, ES3, more than 20 years ago – long before the concept of FAST had taken root. His vision for Zone·tv has always been to create a “premium” experience on an ad-supported platform, with a wide array of content and differentiated product features.

“Zone·ify is designed to provide a premium experience to users, even though it’s free. All the while, delivering value to our distribution, content and marketing partners. Our more recent vision of FAST 2.0 was to use a creative technology approach for deep discovery and personalization to connect our audience with content they’ll love – from short stories to movies and live channels, as well as a kids’ zone. We want to serve content and ads that are meaningful to our users,” said Edwards. “Perfecting that combination has been the team’s vision and we are executing on it every day.”

Zone·tv was acquired earlier this year by Block Communications, Inc., a Toledo, Ohio-based diversified media company with an array of assets in cable and broadband, telecommunications, television broadcast, and newspaper publishing. The combination has allowed both companies to advance its video streaming service offerings to consumers as the media and entertainment market continues evolve, introducing new opportunities for Zone·tv and BCI.

Jodi Miehls, President and Chief Operating Officer at Block Communications, Inc. said, “Doug and his team have a tremendous vision for the future of FAST networks and the intelligent use of media technology to deliver a great customer experience while creating value for BCI. I am excited for the next leg of their journey.”

