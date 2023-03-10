<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
ZOLL Reports Recent Data Security Incident

di Business Wire

CHELMSFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZOLL is notifying affected individuals of a data security incident that occurred on January 28, 2023. ZOLL confirmed on February 2, 2023 that an unauthorized third party may have obtained access to some individuals’ protected health information. The PHI may have included some individuals’ names, addresses, dates of birth, some Social Security numbers and information that may allow one to infer that the individual used or was considered for use of the ZOLL LifeVest® wearable cardioverter defibrillator (WCD). ZOLL has no indication that the information has been misused. ZOLL is evaluating its security measures. ZOLL is notifying affected individuals by mail. Individuals with questions can contact a dedicated call center at 800-459-5782 Monday through Friday from 8 am to 10 pm CST and Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 7 pm CST.


Contacts

Matt Hogan

ZOLL

+1 (978) 805-6561

media@zoll.com

