ZOLL Reports Email Phishing Attack

CHELMSFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZOLL Medical Corporation (“ZOLL”) is notifying individuals who were in contact with ZOLL Respicardia either directly or indirectly through a provider, or whose provider contacted ZOLL Respicardia on their behalf, that their health information may have been accessed by an unauthorized party after a ZOLL employee was the victim of a sophisticated email phishing attack. This incident was limited to emails and had no impact on ZOLL’s medical devices, software, or services. The information affected by the incident may have included some individuals’ names and health information. ZOLL has no indication that the information has been misused. ZOLL is evaluating its cybersecurity education and training measures for employees. Individuals with questions can contact a dedicated call center at 800-459-4255 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST, closed Saturday and Sunday (and excluding major U.S. holidays).



Contacts

Matt Hogan

ZOLL

+1 (978) 805-6561

media@zoll.com

