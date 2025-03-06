Zocks Secures $13.8M Series A to Power AI-Driven Client Intelligence for Financial Advisors

Investment from Motive Ventures and Lightspeed will drive AI advancements, expand the team, and enhance financial advisors’ workflow automation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zocks, a privacy-first AI platform for financial advisors that analyzes conversations with clients to capture key information, and integrates with key business and records systems to accelerate workflows, today announced it has raised a $13.8 million Series A round led by Motive Ventures with participation from existing investor Lightspeed Venture Partners. Additional investors in the round include Expanse Venture Partners, Entrée Capital, and 14Peaks. The investment will accelerate Zocks' mission to empower advisory firms with data-driven insights while maintaining the personal touch essential to client relationships.

Since launching in early 2024, Zocks has experienced explosive growth, onboarding over 1,000 advisory firms to its platform. The company has established partnerships with industry-leading fintech platforms Wealthbox, Redtail, and Practifi, as well as notable enterprise clients and partners that include Carson Group, Osaic, RFG Advisory and Cambridge Financial Group.

The funding will drive Zocks' rapid expansion across product development, team growth, and go-to-market efforts. Over the next 12 months, the company plans to enhance its AI capabilities by further developing its AI agents that automate time-intensive workflows, such as email responses, account applications, and form processing. Zocks will also introduce advanced analytics features, enabling firms to surface insights across their entire book of business. Additionally, the company plans to explore expansion into the European market.

“ The future of wealth management belongs to advisors who can harness unstructured client data and turn it into real-time intelligence,” said Mark Gilbert, CEO and Co-founder of Zocks. “ This investment allows us to accelerate AI-driven innovation, expand our team, and deepen our integrations, ensuring that Zocks remains as the industry’s most advanced solution for client intelligence and workflow automation.”

“ We invested in Zocks because they are not just an alternative in this space—they are the enterprise-ready leader that financial advisors and firms need. Zocks goes beyond a sleek UX, delivering broader intelligence and workflow automation across both client servicing and financial products,” said Harsh Govil, Principal at Motive Ventures. “ Mark and his team bring the ideal combination of experience and vision to transform wealth management with AI agents. Motive’s portfolio companies support an estimated 100,000 advisors, 100M+ end client accounts, and have approximately $22Tn of associated end client assets, so we believe this is a perfect match.”

“ From day one, we’ve believed in Zocks’ vision to revolutionize financial advisory workflows with AI-driven intelligence,” said Arif Janmohamed, Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners. “ Their rapid growth is a testament to both the market’s need for smarter automation and the team’s execution. As they expand their team and enhance their technology, we remain committed to helping them provide advisors with the tools they need to operate at peak efficiency.”

Zocks takes a unique, holistic approach to client intelligence. Unlike traditional AI meeting notetakers, the platform:

Builds comprehensive household-level client profiles by synthesizing information across all conversations and touchpoints

Automatically identifies action items and fills out forms to drive workflows for teams

Seamlessly integrates with existing CRM systems while maintaining the highest privacy standards

Saves advisors an average of 45 minutes per client meeting through intelligent automation

Enables firms to standardize client data capture and archival across their entire organization

The investment follows a $5.5 million seed round led by Lightspeed when Zocks also formally announced the launch of the company.

For more information about how Zocks can benefit your firm, visit zocks.io.

About Zocks

Founded in 2022, Zocks is an intelligent communications platform that automatically captures critical information from conversations. Zocks helps firms save time, get better data, and accelerate workflows. Zocks is backed by a host of investors including Lightspeed, Motive Ventures, Global Founders Capital, and Ascend. Learn more about Zocks and try it out at https://www.zocks.io.

Media

Gregory FCA

zocks@gregoryfca.com