ZMC Acquires Pure Wafer, America’s Leading Semiconductor Silicon Solutions and Services Company

ZMC Investment to Drive New Growth Phase, Including Investments in Advanced Technology and Fab Capacity Expansion

NEW YORK & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZMC, a leading New York-based private equity firm, announced today that it has acquired a controlling stake in Pure Wafer, the largest and most advanced semiconductor silicon solutions and services company in the United States. The investment will leverage Pure Wafer’s six key, synergistic silicon services and solutions businesses: silicon wafer reclaim, thin-films, parts cleaning, wafer brokerage, wafer management and specialty foundry services. With the acquisition by ZMC, Pure Wafer will undertake a new growth phase with substantial investments in capacity expansion across its U.S. wafer operations, including advanced technology and tooling to meet the demand of top semiconductor original equipment makers (OEMs) and the semiconductor integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) they serve.





The semiconductor industry is expected to surpass $1 trillion by 2030 powered by demand for a diverse range of disruptive technologies and emerging applications – from AI, autonomous and electric vehicles, and high-performance computing to 6G and autonomous machines. The SEMI trade association expects 109 new wafer fabs to be commissioned by 2026 to support this growth with many being set up in the United States. Additional semiconductor wafer fabs will be required by the end of the decade to meet the heightened demand for AI chips in the USA. As a leading provider of unique silicon solutions in North America, Pure Wafer is ideally positioned to support this demand.

“A shared vision and an understanding of the commitment needed to drive a winning growth plan underpins this inspiring new partnership,” commented S. Mark Borowicz, CEO, Pure Wafer. “ZMC’s investment in advanced technology, operational capabilities and equipment to drive growth will help us extend our industry leadership and enhance our unique silicon solutions offerings to more quickly meet the demand from new and existing semiconductor customers.”

“Worldwide semiconductor demand is surging, and we are excited to support Pure Wafer’s expansion plan to meet this moment,” said Andrew Vogel, co-Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner at ZMC. “The investment in Pure Wafer emanates from ZMC’s thematic focus on the explosion of data stemming from technological innovation. We are impressed with what the team at Pure Wafer has built, its continued focus on technological innovation and strong industry leadership. We are excited to partner with them in this next growth phase.”

TD Cowen served as Pure Wafer’s exclusive financial advisor, with Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP providing legal counsel. Sidley Austin LLP served as legal advisor to ZMC.

About Pure Wafer

Pure Wafer is the largest and most advanced supplier of silicon wafer solutions and services to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. Operating three semiconductor wafer fabs in the United States, Pure Wafer supplies a comprehensive range of silicon solutions, including prime grade silicon wafer reclaim, from 50mm to 300mm. Pure Wafer is also the official exclusive worldwide seller of thin films for Lam Research Corporation, the semiconductor industry number one supplier of thin film deposition equipment. In addition, the company offers a broad range of complementary silicon services, including foundry services, parts cleaning, wafer brokerage and wafer management services.

About ZMC

ZMC is a leading private equity firm comprised of experienced investors and executives who invest in and manage a diverse group of media, entertainment, communications and technology enterprises. Founded in 2001, ZMC’s investment philosophy centers on operational value creation driven by targeted investment themes, deep sector expertise, and strong partnerships with industry and operating executives. ZMC approaches its investments in collaboration with management teams and has a successful track record of actively adding value to portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.zmclp.com.

Contacts

ZMC



Investor Relations



Sheila Dharmarajan



dharmarajan@zmclp.com

(212) 944-2063

Pure Wafer



Media & Market Analysts



Alison Parnell



(818) 681-3588



press@hillandkincaid.com