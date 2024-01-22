Zluri Recognized by a Leading Independent Research Firm as a Strong Performer in SaaS Security Posture Management.

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ForresterResearch–Zluri, an enterprise SaaS management and Identity Governance platform, announced its recognition as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Research report “The Forrester Wave™: SaaS Security Posture Management, Q4 2023.”





The Forrester Wave evaluation highlights Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers. It is an assessment of the top vendors in the market; it doesn’t represent the entire vendor landscape.

“We believe being recognized as a Strong Performer by Forrester reflects our strong focus on SaaS security and compliance use cases,” said Ritish Reddy, Co-founder of Zluri. “As organizations continue adopting SaaS apps at scale, solutions like ours are critical for maintaining visibility, security, and governance across tangled SaaS ecosystems.”

As the Forrester report states, “Zluri offers SaaS discovery, governance, and optimization capabilities, including user provisioning and access reviews for SaaS users. Zluri provides an extensive and deep functionality SaaS application catalog and capable permission management for SaaS apps connected to the major platforms GitHub, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Salesforce. Zluri is a good fit for firms that wish to extend their identity and management governance processes to SaaS applications.”

​The Forrester Wave™: SaaS Security Posture Management, Q4 2023 report evaluated 15 leading providers in the market based on 21 criteria, with Zluri receiving the highest scores possible in the SaaS application catalog, connected apps, license management, extensibility and integration, scale, and roadmap criteria.

The proliferation of SaaS applications has recently presented new challenges for companies. Industry reports show that the average mid-size company with 1,000 employees uses 150-200 different apps. Beyond application management challenges, SaaS sprawl poses cost management, security and compliance, and data exposure challenges for security and IT departments.

About Zluri

Zluri is a cloud-native SaaSOps platform enabling modern enterprises with SaaS Management and Identity Governance. Zluri empowers security teams through comprehensive SaaS visibility, shadow IT detection, risk assessment of apps and users, automated access reviews, workflow orchestration, and remediation. Zluri raised $20 million in 2022 in a Series B round led by Lightspeed, with participation from existing investors MassMutual Ventures, Endiya Partners, and Kalaari Capital. Trusted by over 300 global customers, Zluri is committed to delivering innovative, reliable, and scalable solutions that empower organizations to ensure compliance, secure access, and enhance identity governance practices. Visit us at www.zluri.com.

Contacts

Ritish Reddy



ritish@zluri.com