Zluri Recognized as a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GARTNER—Zluri, a leading provider of solutions in the SaaS management platform (SMP) market, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner® as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms.1 The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Founded in 2020, Zluri has already established itself as a key player in the SMP market, offering a comprehensive solution that addresses the full lifecycle of SaaS management. Zluri’s Unified SaaS Management platform provides IT teams with complete visibility and control over their SaaS ecosystem, enabling organizations to optimize costs, enhance security, automate user provisioning, and maintain compliance.

The platform tackles major challenges faced by modern IT environments, including the rapid growth of shadow apps, overwhelming access requests, escalating software spends, and complex compliance requirements. Zluri’s AuthKnox engine fetches and processes identity data, access data, financial data, and usage information across all applications through integrations with various systems, providing a 360-degree view of the entire SaaS ecosystem.

Zluri’s approach goes well beyond simple discovery, incorporating intelligent insights and automation to enable IT teams to make informed decisions and execute policies with no-code workflows. Its comprehensive management allows organizations to prevent shadow IT, optimize SaaS costs, manage user lifecycles, and automate access reviews to stay compliant. By bringing these elements together, Zluri empowers IT teams to achieve what it calls “the zone” – a state of peak performance where technology seamlessly supports business objectives, allowing the entire organization to operate in a state of flow.

Magic Quadrant™ reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets. They provide a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high, and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant™ report to learn more about Zluri’s strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings here.

1 Source: Gartner®, “Magic Quadrant for SaaS Management Platforms, By Tom Cipolla, YolandaHarris, Jaswant Kalay, Dan Wilson, Ron Blair, Lina Al Dana, 22 July 2024

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Zluri

Zluri is a unified SaaS management platform that offers modern enterprises a single source of truth for applications, users, and access. Our innovative solution drives IT cost management, faster growth, and improved security and compliance by enabling IT and security teams to discover 100% of Shadow IT, automate employee onboarding and off-boarding, manage access requests, and streamline access reviews for SaaS applications – all within a single, integrated platform.

