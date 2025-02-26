ZipRecruiter to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZipRecruiter® (NYSE: ZIP), a leading online employment marketplace, today announced that the company will present and host individual and small group meetings at the following investor conference:

KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit

Date: Wednesday, March 5th, 2025

*Presentation to be webcast live at 2:30pm PT/5:30pm ET

*A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available at investors.ziprecruiter.com.

ABOUT ZIPRECRUITER

ZipRecruiter® (NYSE: ZIP) is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past eight years1 and is rated the #1 employment job site by G2.2 For more information, visit www.ziprecruiter.com.

1 Based on job seeker app ratings, during the period of January 2017 to January 2025 from AppFollow for ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.

2 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of January 10, 2025.

Investors:

Drew Haroldson

The Blueshirt Group, for ZipRecruiter

ir@ziprecruiter.com

Corporate Communications:

Claire Walsh

Press Relations

press@ziprecruiter.com