ZipRecruiter Announces Board of Directors Nomination

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZipRecruiter® (NYSE: ZIP), a leading online employment marketplace, today announced the appointment of Mike Gupta to the company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) and the resignation of Eric Liaw from his position as a member of the Board, both effective July 31, 2024. Mike Gupta will also serve as a member of ZipRecruiter’s Audit Committee.





“ Mike has proven to be a strategic and innovative leader throughout his career, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to our Board,” said Ian Siegel, CEO of ZipRecruiter. “ His wealth of experience in the tech industry and strong financial acumen make him a fantastic addition to our team. Having held executive leadership roles across multiple iconic tech brands, Mike will bring an invaluable perspective that will help us on our path to fundamentally change how employers and job seekers interact.”

“ I also want to extend my gratitude to Eric for his dedicated support of ZipRecruiter over the past several years. We wish him all the best in his future pursuits,” added Siegel.

Mike Gupta has served as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Calm.com, Inc., a consumer internet company, since May 2022 and as an Operating Advisor to venture capital firm DCM Ventures, since October 2021. From March 2019 to May 2022, he was CFO at Plenty Unlimited Inc., a vertical farming company. Prior to Plenty, he served as CFO at application development company Docker, Inc., from 2015 to 2018. Mr. Gupta also held multiple leadership roles, including that of CFO, during his time at Twitter, Inc. (now known as X. Corp) from 2012 to 2015. He holds a B.S. in Accounting and Economics from the New York University Stern School of Business and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Mr. Gupta was selected to serve on the Board because of his financial expertise and his experience as an executive officer in the technology industry.

