Zip to Host Customer Session With ADT at SAP Spend Connect Live

Session to Explore How Zip is Helping ADT Pave the Way for Digital Transformation Through Intake

VIENNA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zip, the world’s only intake-to-pay platform, is attending SAP Spend Connect Live and is leading a customer session onsite with ADT. Zip is the only approved intake partner at the event listed in the SAP App Store. Commencing today and running through Wednesday, October 11, 2023, SAP Spend Connect Live is the premier spend management user conference and brings together procurement, finance, travel and expense, and business network experts.





WHO:

Zip Director of Sales, Channel, Brian Hall, will take the stage with ADT Director of IT Strategic Supplier Management, Jose Cifuentes, in a session titled, “ ADT’s Next-Gen Approach to End-to-End Spend Processes.”

In addition, Zip team members including John Bolen, Vice President of Channel and Alliances; Nick Heinzmann, Head of Research; and Andy Joeres, Vice President, EMEA will also be in attendance.

WHAT:

Intake – procurement tech’s next big market – is front and center this year at SAP Spend Connect Live with sessions centering on procurement orchestration and digital transformation centered on intuitive employee experiences like intake.

In their session, Zip’s Hall and ADT’s Cifuentes will explore how ADT leverages intake through Zip to support digital transformation efforts. The session will cover how intake has helped ADT overcome adoption barriers and optimize processes, unlocking downstream benefits and driving spend visibility, control, compliance and risk mitigation.

WHERE: Booth #G14 at Messe Wien Congress Centre in Vienna, Austria

WHEN:

SAP Spend Connect Live: Monday, October 9 – Wednesday, October 11

“ ADT’s Next-Gen Approach to End-to-End Spend Processes” session: Tuesday, October 10

About Zip

Zip is the world’s only intake-to-pay platform. Providing a single platform for any employee to initiate and complete a purchase or vendor request, Zip helps businesses gain clear and timely visibility across all business spend, while dramatically improving the employee experience. The platform’s no-code configuration and intelligent workflows integrated across disparate systems enable businesses to automatically route requests for faster approval across finance, legal, procurement, IT, security and other teams. Zip consolidates all the steps and tools used across the purchasing lifecycle in one platform. Leading enterprises and high-growth startups like Northwestern Mutual, Snowflake, Canva, Airtable, Webflow, Databricks and over 250 others use Zip to streamline their procurement processes while delighting their business users.

