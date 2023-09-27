Zip Recognized by LinkedIn as a Top Startup in the United States

Fintech Company Zip Recognized Among Top Growing Companies to Work For

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zip, the world’s only Intake-to-Pay platform, announced today that it is ranked on the 2023 LinkedIn Top Startups List in the United States. The 7th annual list is part of a ranking of the leading startups to work for created by the LinkedIn News team.





LinkedIn Top Startups leverages exclusive LinkedIn data focused on member actions on the platform, including employment growth, engagement with the company and its current employees, job interest and attraction of top talent. The list features top U.S. companies that are rising to the challenge of today’s business landscape, continuing to innovate and gain attention in 2023.

“ At Zip, our talented and ever-growing team works hard to revolutionize the procurement space and provide a world-class customer experience,” said Rujul Zaparde, co-founder and CEO of Zip. “ As an innovator, velocity is important to us to maintain our industry leadership. Our team members are able to move quickly, roll up their sleeves, and contribute above and beyond their job description. This acknowledgement from LinkedIn is another testament to our amazing team and culture at Zip.”

LinkedIn Top Startups is an annual ranking of the emerging startups to work for. The list, created by the LinkedIn News team, uses a combination of exclusive platform data and editorial expertise to identify new companies that are growing fast and recruiting top talent. The four key pillars analyzed by LinkedIn in this decision are:

Employment growth : measured as percentage headcount increase over the methodology time period.

: measured as percentage headcount increase over the methodology time period. Engagement with the company and its current employees : includes non-employee views and follows of the company’s LinkedIn page and non-employees views of employee profiles.

: includes non-employee views and follows of the company’s LinkedIn page and non-employees views of employee profiles. Job interest : what rate people are viewing and applying to jobs at the company, including both paid and unpaid postings.

: what rate people are viewing and applying to jobs at the company, including both paid and unpaid postings. Attraction of top talent: measures how many employees the startup has recruited away from LinkedIn Top Companies, as a percentage of the startup’s total workforce.

For more information on LinkedIn’s Top Startups in the United States for 2023, see here for LinkedIn’s announcement.

About Zip

Zip is the world’s leading Intake-to-Pay platform. Providing an intuitive starting point for any employee to initiate a purchase or vendor request, Zip helps businesses gain clear and timely visibility across all business spend by dramatically improving the employee experience. The platform’s no-code configuration and intelligent workflows integrate disparate systems, enabling businesses to automatically route requests for faster approval across finance, legal, procurement, IT, security and other teams. Zip consolidates all the steps and tools used across finance and procurement processes in one platform. Leading enterprises and high-growth startups like Northwestern Mutual, Snowflake, Canva, Airtable, Webflow, Databricks, along with more than 250 others, use Zip to streamline their Intake-to-Pay processes while delighting their business users.

