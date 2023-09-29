Zip Recognized by Everest Group in Comprehensive Procure-to-Pay Technology Landscape Report

Leading Analyst Firm Validates Zip as Strong Competitor in Procure-to-Pay Market; Industry Analysis Confirms Capabilities and Offerings Reap High User Adoption and Customer Satisfaction

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zip, the world’s leading intake-to-pay platform, today announced it has been recognized by leading research firm Everest Group in the “Evolution of Procure-to-Pay (P2P) Technology Landscape in the Digital Age” report. The recently published report explores operational challenges, user adoption and the evolution of the market landscape of P2P technology—highlighting the process and flow of P2P in the enterprise as well as notable solution providers—based on in-depth market research and analysis.





“Zip’s inclusion in the report exemplifies our ability to solve complex adoption and usability challenges associated with intake and procure-to-pay processes,” said Rujul Zaparde, CEO and co-founder of Zip. “Our mission has always been centered around providing the best possible user experience while also catering to technology and business leaders with complete stakeholder visibility into the end-to-end purchasing process. We look forward to continuing to disrupt the P2P landscape with our innovative intake-to-pay solution and successfully provide customers with an enterprise-grade platform that drives operational efficiency for the entire organization.”

Everest Group’s analysis indicates that the Zip platform provides all the necessary P2P capabilities and offerings to meet industry standards and is a strong contender in the P2P market. According to the report, “Zip’s solutions are designed to enhance user experience in the procurement process with easy-to-use platforms and minimum training requirements for the user.” Zip provides sophisticated P2P capabilities, including purchase order (PO) management, accounts payable (AP) automation and global B2B payments functionality. Businesses that use the complete intake-to-pay platform benefit from comprehensive spend orchestration in a single solution, leading to increased control and visibility over spend, greater AP efficiency and support for compliant purchasing processes. Additional capabilities highlighted in the report include:

Requisition management — The ability to capture purchase requests and dynamically collect downstream approval data in a centralized intake flow, a modern P2P requirement

3-way matching — The ability to validate invoice contents against purchase orders and goods receipts, a cornerstone of P2P automation

Executive dashboards and reporting — Support for CFO-level insights into spend and process metrics, to enable value realization and continuous improvement of P2P processes

“Zip’s Intake-to-Pay platform provides early visibility of the procurement spend starting from the initial purchase requests. It offers comprehensive functionalities to manage cross-functional workflows and approvals and execute the end-to-end procure-to-pay (P2P) process including PO management, AP automation, supplier management, and payments,” said Prateek Singh, Practice Director at Everest Group. “Zip’s platform is designed to enable collaboration and improve stakeholder experience across the procurement process. Its analytics capabilities help enhance spend visibility and identify potential savings opportunities. Zip is looking to further enhance its analytics, supplier management, and integration capabilities while also embedding next-generation technologies such as generative AI into its platform. It is featured among the leading technology providers in Everest Group’s Evolution of the Procure-to-Pay (P2P) Technology Landscape in the Digital Age market report.”

Everest Group applies comprehensive research to day-to-day business problems with a strong focus on strategic IT, engineering services, business services and sourcing. The firm helps business leaders identify market challenges, maximize operational and financial performance, and drive transformative experiences through deep expertise and research on technology, business processes and engineering. Everest Group leverages problem-solving, forward-looking approaches designed to support organizations in making better business decisions.

Zip is the world’s leading intake-to-procure platform. Providing an intuitive starting point for any employee to initiate a purchase or vendor request, Zip helps businesses gain clear and timely visibility across all business spend by dramatically improving the employee experience. The platform’s no-code configuration and intelligent workflows integrate disparate systems, enabling businesses to automatically route requests for faster approval across finance, legal, procurement, IT, security and other teams. Zip consolidates all the steps and tools used across finance and procurement processes in one platform. Leading enterprises and high-growth startups like Northwestern Mutual, Snowflake, Canva, Airtable, Webflow, Databricks, along with more than 250 others, use Zip to streamline their intake-to-pay processes while delighting their business users.

