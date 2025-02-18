Zip Named to Forbes Fintech 50 as Procurement Innovation Leader

Company Recognized for Transforming Complex Enterprise Procurement; One of Just 18 New Companies Added to Prestigious List

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ZipAI--Zip, the world’s leading intake and procurement orchestration platform, today announced its selection to the 2025 Forbes Fintech 50 list, which recognizes the most innovative financial technology companies transforming industries. One of just 18 newcomers to make this year’s list, Zip was highlighted for its rapid enterprise adoption and for raising one of the largest fintech fundraises of 2024 with its $190 million Series D round in October.

“Being named to the Fintech 50 validates that procurement orchestration has become essential for modern enterprises,” said Rujul Zaparde, Co-founder and CEO of Zip. “As organizations face increasingly complex purchasing processes and rising fraud risks, we’re proud to help the world’s most innovative companies streamline their operations while maintaining control.”

Zip’s platform is revolutionizing procurement by simplifying the purchasing process for global enterprises, improving visibility into spending, and streamlining workflows across departments. In 2024 alone, Zip processed over $107 billion in spend, helping customers like OpenAI, Snowflake, and Prudential achieve significant savings and efficiencies. With Zip, customers save an average of 25% of the time previously spent on manual purchasing tasks and reduce overall spend by 3.6%.

Throughout the year, Zip reached several pivotal milestones that underscored its leadership in procurement orchestration:

Global Expansion: Opened a new London office and grew the EMEA workforce by 400% to meet surging demand across the UK, Germany, and France.

Product Innovation: Launched Zip Premier, an enterprise-grade suite for multinational organizations, and introduced a comprehensive AI suite that streamlines purchasing, document extraction, and invoice processing.

Customer Success: Helped Snowflake save over $300 million, Discover Financial Services increase throughput by 67%, and Northwestern Mutual drive 18% cost savings while increasing spend under management by 20%.

This recognition from Forbes builds on a series of prestigious honors Zip has received, including Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech, Inc.’s Best in Business, and a leadership position in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Spend Orchestration Vendor Assessment (doc #US51795424e, September 2024).

For more information about Zip and its procurement solutions, visit ziphq.com.

About Zip

Zip is the world’s leading procurement orchestration platform, empowering businesses to accelerate the procurement process, mitigate risk, and drive growth by offering a single front door to unify the teams, tasks, and tools involved in working with suppliers. With Zip, businesses can maximize employee adoption of purchasing policies and increase spend visibility and control. As the leading solution for optimizing business spend, Zip’s AI-powered platform is trusted by hundreds of leading enterprises worldwide, including AMD, Anthropic, Arm, Canva, Coinbase, Discover, Dollar Tree, HP, Instacart, Lyft, Northwestern Mutual, Pinterest, Prudential, Reddit, Sephora, Snowflake, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Toast to maximize the ROI of every dollar. To learn more, visit ziphq.com.

