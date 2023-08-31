Zip Launches Global Partner Program to Meet Growing Demand for Greater Visibility and Control in Finance and Procurement Operations

New Program Offers Diverse Ecosystem of Leading Technology and Services Partners That Expands Customer Reach and Enables Joint Development of Procurement Technology Stacks

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zip, the world’s only intake-to-pay platform, today announced the launch of the Zip Partner Program, a global ecosystem that comprises leading systems integrators, complementary independent software vendors (ISVs) and consulting firms. The program enables a broad range of partners to formally engage with Zip on joint customer opportunities and develop tailored procurement tech stacks.





“ Businesses today are seeking solutions to manage their vendor relationships and control spend, but the vast majority of these solutions are costly legacy approaches that lack an easily adoptable user experience,” said John Bolen, VP of Channel and Alliances at Zip. “ We’re seeing strong growth in our customer base as the demand for modern finance and procurement experiences accelerates. Our investment in the Zip Partner Program is the next step forward in our market expansion. Working with third-party trusted advisors and best-in-class ISVs extends the reach of our technology and delivers even more impact to our customers. The launch of our formal program makes collaborating with Zip easy and enables partners to leverage their unique expertise and capabilities to deliver customized procurement technology stacks to our joint customers.”

Zip is purpose-built to streamline collaboration for cross-functional teams and orchestrate spend controls across systems for companies of any size. The Zip Partner Program is an extension of that approach, creating a network of experts to assemble and deliver innovative solutions for Zip clients.

Partner program benefits include:

Referral fees for net-new business

Integration of Zip into their existing go-to-market solutions

Opportunities to drive follow-on, value-add, consulting engagements for prior P2P implementations

Ability to equip their consulting teams with a platform that will drive accelerated spend management time-to-value for their clients

The Zip Partner Program includes multiple tiers including Registered, Certified, Silver and Gold.

Contact the Zip Channel and Alliances team to learn more about the program and to become a registered partner: https://lp.ziphq.com/Partner-Registration.html

Resources

About Zip

Zip is the world’s only intake-to-pay platform. Providing a single platform for any employee to initiate and complete a purchase or vendor request, Zip helps businesses gain clear and timely visibility across all business spend, while dramatically improving the employee experience. The platform’s no-code configuration and intelligent workflows integrated across disparate systems enable businesses to automatically route requests for faster approval across finance, legal, procurement, IT, security and other teams. Zip consolidates all the steps and tools used across the purchasing lifecycle in one platform. Leading enterprises and high-growth startups like Northwestern Mutual, Snowflake, Canva, Airtable, Webflow, Databricks and over 250 others use Zip to streamline their procurement processes while delighting their business users.

Contacts

Media Contact

Kelsey LaBarbera



Bhava Communications for Zip



zip@bhavacom.com

+1 (925) 338-1056