Zip Co. Announces WNBA Superstar Kelsey Plum as First Brand Ambassador

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zip Co. (ASX: ZIP), the award-winning BNPL company that offers flexible and transparent payment options to millions of customers, is pleased to announce that Kelsey Plum, WNBA superstar and two-time champion with the Las Vegas Aces, will join the company as a brand ambassador. Together, they will spotlight Zip’s commitment to providing accessible payment options that open doors to new experiences, events, and possibilities for customers across all economic backgrounds.





“At Zip, we believe in empowering individuals to reach their full potential, just as Kelsey Plum has done throughout her remarkable career,” said Larry Diamond, Co-Founder and US CEO, Zip. “With Kelsey as our brand ambassador, we hope to inspire our customers to approach their financial goals with the same determination and resilience that has made Kelsey Plum a superstar in the WNBA. We are incredibly excited to welcome her to the Zip family.”

Known for making a positive impact in women’s sports, Kelsey Plum is focused on bringing the same energy and dedication towards making financial health more accessible to everyone.

“Understanding and managing your financial health can be daunting for anyone,” said Plum. “I’m so excited to partner with Zip, so that together we might help inspire people to dive into learning more about their financial journeys.”

As a brand ambassador for Zip, Kelsey Plum will partner with Zip to further its mission of driving financial inclusivity for over 100M Americans via creating exclusive content and experiences. As part of the relationship, Plum will also serve as the Grand Marshal at Zip’s 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Sonoma Raceway this coming June 8th.

For more information about Zip and the partnership with Kelsey Plum, please visit Zip.co or on Instagram at @zip_usa.

About Zip:

ASX-listed Zip Co Limited (ASX: ZIP) is a digital financial services company offering innovative, people-centered products that bring customers and merchants together. Operating in two core markets – Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and the United States (US), Zip offers point-of-sale digital payment services connecting millions of customers with its global network of tens of thousands of merchants.

Founded in Australia in 2013, Zip provides access to fair, flexible and transparent payment options, helping customers to take control of their financial future and helping merchants to grow their businesses. Zip is also a licensed and regulated credit provider and is committed to responsible lending. For more information, visit: www.zip.co. US loans through the Zip app and Zip Checkout are originated by WebBank, except for Zip-originated loans in CO, NV, MA, and MD.

For more information, visit: www.zip.co

About Kelsey Plum:

Kelsey Plum is a WNBA All-Star and reigning, back-to-back champion from the Las Vegas Aces.

Born and raised in Southern California, Plum was the AP, John Wooden, Naismith, and USBWA College Player of the Year at the University of Washington, before being selected as the No. 1 overall in the 2017 WNBA Draft. She finished her collegiate career as women’s basketball’s all-time scoring leader.

Since then, Plum has earned WNBA All-Star honors twice (including winning MVP at the 2022 All-Star Game) en route to back-to-back world Championships with the Aces in 2022 and 2023.

Plum has represented the United States at the highest levels, having won a gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games for 3×3 Basketball, and with the U.S. National team at both the 2018 and 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cups.

Contacts

zip@moxiegrouppr.com