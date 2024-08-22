Zip Annual User Conference Will Equip Finance and Procurement Leaders with Practical Strategies on Forging Paths to Sustainable Success

Keynote at “Zip Forward” to Feature Former Pixar and Twitter CFO Ali Rowghani, Along with Leaders from Prudential, ARM, and Coinbase

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ZipAI—Zip, the leading AI-powered intake and procurement orchestration platform, today announced that its annual conference, Zip Forward, will be held September 25, 2024, in the heart of San Francisco’s arts district at SFJAZZ Center. Over 400 distinguished finance, accounting, and procurement executives from companies like Snowflake, OpenAI, Northwestern Mutual, and Lyft — in addition to industry thought leaders and Zip customers — will converge to explore the latest finance trends, AI advancements, and real-world success stories of businesses embracing modern finance and procurement processes to control spend and drive growth.









Under the theme “Forging Paths to Sustainable Success,” Zip Forward will showcase cutting-edge finance trends, AI breakthroughs, and transformative success stories. Confirmed session topics include: the future of AI, the path to IPO readiness, procurement trends in 2025 and beyond, and the business value of spend orchestration.

“Hundreds of the world’s largest enterprises use Zip to increase operational efficiency, generate hard savings, and reduce risk — making Zip Forward the preeminent conference for business leaders to come together and learn about new advancements and best practices from the procurement and finance communities at-large,” said Rujul Zaparde, co-founder and CEO of Zip. “We’re thrilled to bring Zip Forward back for its second year, where we’ll be showcasing how the world’s leading companies are leveraging intake and procurement orchestration to drive innovation and prepare for the future.”

Event Highlights:

When: September 25, 2024

September 25, 2024 What: Keynotes, customer fireside chats, hands-on demos, deep-dive product sessions, expert workshops

Keynotes, customer fireside chats, hands-on demos, deep-dive product sessions, expert workshops Who: CFOs, CPOs, controllers, procurement leaders

CFOs, CPOs, controllers, procurement leaders Where: SFJAZZ Center, 201 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA

SFJAZZ Center, 201 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA How: Save the Date and register here

Zip Forward will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including Ali Rowghani, Former Chief Financial Officer of Pixar and Twitter; Oliver Gall, Chief Procurement Officer at Prudential; Sean Park, VP of Procurement and Transformation at ARM; Cindy Yan, VP of Source to Pay at Coinbase; Brad Pittman, VP of Procurement at Dollar Tree; Rudy Batts, Head of Global Spend at Canva; Christopher Kee, VP of Sourcing and Procurement at Northwestern Mutual, and many others. Zip will also host a special performance by Grammy-winning artist Booker T. Jones.

“In today’s interconnected business landscape, the partnership between companies and their suppliers is pivotal for driving innovation and sustainable growth,” said Ali Rowghani, Founding Managing Director of YC Continuity and former CFO of Pixar and Twitter. “Zip is revolutionizing how CFOs and CPOs approach these critical relationships, setting a new standard for business spend that unlocks tremendous value. This conference is a must-attend for leaders looking to drive efficiency and growth through smarter procurement practices. I’m thrilled to join Zip Forward and explore how leaders can harness these advancements to forge paths to a more dynamic and impactful future.”

Resources

About Zip

Zip’s Spend Orchestration Platform empowers businesses to accelerate the procurement process, mitigate risk, and drive growth by offering a single front door to unify the teams, tasks, and tools involved in working with suppliers. With Zip, businesses can maximize employee adoption of purchasing policies and increase spend visibility and control. As the leading solution for optimizing business spend, Zip’s AI-powered platform is trusted by top enterprises worldwide, including Discover, Lyft, Snowflake, and Canva, to maximize the ROI of every dollar. To learn more, visit ziphq.com.

Contacts

chrysta@theolsoncompany.co