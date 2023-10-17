Zions Bancorporation Names Margaret Mayer Chief Technology Officer

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) continues its technology transformation, the company has hired Margaret Mayer as chief technology officer (CTO).

In her new role beginning Oct. 17, 2023, Mayer will manage all information technology functions for the organization, including application engineering, technology operations, technology strategy, data engineering, and technology infrastructure.

Mayer joins Zions Bancorporation after three years with Discover Financial Services, most recently as vice president and CTO for the Consumer Banking Technology teams, guiding digital transformation strategy. She also held various senior technology roles at Capital One over 22 years, including managing vice president of messaging, conversational AI and emerging technologies. She holds a B.S. in engineering degree from Cornell University and a Ph.D. in industrial engineering from Lehigh University.

An advocate for technology education, Mayer served as an advisory board member of the computer science department at Virginia Commonwealth University and is the past board chair and current board member of CodeVA, a non-profit that partners with schools, parents, and communities to bring equitable computer science education to students across Virginia.

“Margaret brings to Zions Bancorporation her deep expertise in emerging technologies at a time the company is completing the replacement of its core banking systems while simultaneously enhancing digital banking capabilities,” said Zions Bancorporation Chairman and CEO Harris H. Simmons. “We look forward to the significant contributions Margaret will make to our technology prowess.”

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation’s premier financial services companies with 2022 net revenue of $3.2 billion and approximately $90 billion in total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and U.S. Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

Contacts

Shannon Drage



Director of Investor Relations



Tel: (801) 844-8208