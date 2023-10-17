Home Business Wire Zions Bancorporation Names Margaret Mayer Chief Technology Officer
Business Wire

Zions Bancorporation Names Margaret Mayer Chief Technology Officer

di Business Wire

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) continues its technology transformation, the company has hired Margaret Mayer as chief technology officer (CTO).

In her new role beginning Oct. 17, 2023, Mayer will manage all information technology functions for the organization, including application engineering, technology operations, technology strategy, data engineering, and technology infrastructure.

Mayer joins Zions Bancorporation after three years with Discover Financial Services, most recently as vice president and CTO for the Consumer Banking Technology teams, guiding digital transformation strategy. She also held various senior technology roles at Capital One over 22 years, including managing vice president of messaging, conversational AI and emerging technologies. She holds a B.S. in engineering degree from Cornell University and a Ph.D. in industrial engineering from Lehigh University.

An advocate for technology education, Mayer served as an advisory board member of the computer science department at Virginia Commonwealth University and is the past board chair and current board member of CodeVA, a non-profit that partners with schools, parents, and communities to bring equitable computer science education to students across Virginia.

“Margaret brings to Zions Bancorporation her deep expertise in emerging technologies at a time the company is completing the replacement of its core banking systems while simultaneously enhancing digital banking capabilities,” said Zions Bancorporation Chairman and CEO Harris H. Simmons. “We look forward to the significant contributions Margaret will make to our technology prowess.”

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation’s premier financial services companies with 2022 net revenue of $3.2 billion and approximately $90 billion in total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and U.S. Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

Contacts

Shannon Drage

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: (801) 844-8208

Articoli correlati

New Cognigy Guide Demystifies How Generative AI Will Transform Customer Service

Business Wire Business Wire -
eBook Explains How to Achieve Next-Gen Customer Interactions Using Generative AI (GPT) with Concrete Use Cases and Explanations, Defines...
Continua a leggere

Zebra Technologies to Release Third Quarter Results on Oct. 31

Business Wire Business Wire -
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets,...
Continua a leggere

Amplitude Brings Full Power of Digital Analytics to Every Team for Less

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company introduces self-service "Plus" plan with Analytics, CDP and feature-management capabilities at just $49 per monthSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amplitude, Inc....
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php