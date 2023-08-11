ZincFive Wins Mission Critical 2023 Top Tier Product Award in the UPS Category

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZincFive®, the world leader in nickel-zinc (NiZn) battery-based solutions for immediate power applications, has won the 2023 Mission Critical Magazine Top Tier Product Award in the UPS Systems category for its BC 2 UPS Battery Cabinet. The BC 2 Battery Cabinet was selected for the unparalleled power density, reliability, industry-leading footprint, and unmatched safety it offers in UPS applications for data centers and other mission critical environments.









ZincFive’s BC Series UPS Battery Cabinets are the first nickel-zinc battery energy storage solutions with backward and forward compatibility with megawatt class UPS inverters. The BC 2 offers the smallest footprint per kilowatt, improving on the previous record-holder, ZincFive’s original BC battery cabinet. In addition, ZincFive’s NiZn technology offers minimal maintenance requirements, no thermal runaway, and the higher reliability demanded for mission-critical data centers while placing an emphasis on sustainability. ZincFive’s nickel-zinc batteries have a significantly lower end-to-end climate impact than lead-acid and lithium batteries, as validated by an expert third-party analysis.

“We are incredibly proud that our BC 2 UPS Battery Cabinet has been awarded the prestigious Mission Critical 2023 Top Tier Product Award in the UPS Systems Category,” said Tim Hysell, Co-founder and CEO of ZincFive. “Our next-generation nickel-zinc battery cabinet represents an advancement in our already industry-leading system footprint, while maintaining the unparalleled safety, reliability and sustainability of our nickel-zinc battery technology. Receiving this award is a testament to the innovation and excellence we strive for at ZincFive.”

The BC 2 Battery Cabinet measures only 21″ in width, giving it an industry-leading compact linear footprint. The cabinet is robust, having passed a seismic shake test to an S DS of 2.29 g, resulting in a strong global seismic footprint. Other features include a wide operating temperature range, active cooling to reduce recharge time, simple maintenance, and easy conduit landing connections. ZincFive’s newest BC 2 Battery Cabinet provides optimized design and packaging while utilizing the same reliable NiZn batteries that have been delivering best-in-class power density as well as superior safety and sustainability for over 12 years. The BC 2 Battery Cabinet ships fully assembled with batteries in the cabinet and delivers a strong Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) advantage for mission-critical data centers.

“There are so many sides to the mission critical story,” said Sarah Harding, group publisher for Mission Critical.” What I love about this contest is that it recognizes so many aspects of the industry – from power solutions, thermal management, and safety to cabling, IT equipment, and software. Like our past winners, the 2023 Top Tier Products demonstrate manufacturing excellence while embracing safety, energy efficiency, and innovation.”

ZincFive is the world leader in innovation and delivery of nickel-zinc batteries and power solutions. Supported by an impressive portfolio of international patents, ZincFive technology harnesses The Power of Good Chemistry™ to propel the world forward. ZincFive technology leverages the safety and sustainability of nickel-zinc chemistry to provide unparalleled high power density and performance to mission critical applications. ZincFive is a privately held company based in Tualatin, Oregon. For more information, visit www.zincfive.com.

