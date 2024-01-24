Zilliant Expands Its Leadership Team With Adi Kavaler, Chief Technology Officer, and Claude Sammoury, SVP of Partnerships and Alliances

Additions reflect Zilliant’s commitment to growing its partner ecosystem and building a product suite to help solve emerging and future challenges for manufacturers and distributors

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#B2B—Zilliant, the leader in pricing, today announced it has expanded its leadership team with two seasoned executives: Chief Technology Officer Adi Kavaler and Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances Claude Sammoury.





“Adi and Claude are the ideal executives to further our vision for building a different kind of pricing company that touches many departments and functions,” said Zilliant CEO Pascal Yammine. “Pricing is a core business process and has expanded to include key sales processes like CPQ. Adi and Claude have demonstrated they have the experience and insight to evolve our partner ecosystem and products to support that vision.”

Kavaler to Lead Engineering, Technology and IT Teams on Product Development

Kavaler brings more than 25 years of experience leading large-scale global teams in Fortune 100 and 500 companies. Before joining Zilliant, he served in multiple senior global executive engineering and product roles at SAP, HPE and CentralSquare. He was most recently the Chief Strategy Officer at Quali, a cloud platform solutions provider. Kavaler will lead the engineering, technology and IT teams on product development and innovation to help customers adapt to the fast-changing pricing market.

“I’ve long admired Zilliant’s leadership in the world of pricing software,” said Kavaler. “There’s so much opportunity there to incorporate generative AI and proactive automation that will allow companies to become much more efficient, and I’m excited to get started.”

Sammoury to Scale and Integrate Zilliant’s Partnerships and Alliances Strategy

Sammoury brings well-rounded experience leading revenue, alliances, and corporate strategy functions and has deep expertise in Quote-to-Cash and extensive industry relationships. Before joining Zilliant, he served as CRO at Revolent Group and Halosight. Sammoury also served in multiple executive roles, including VP of Revenue and Alliances at Cognizant/ATG. Sammoury’s focus at Zilliant will be scaling and integrating the partnerships and alliances strategy across the organization, leading and growing the existing team while taking commercial partnerships to a new level.

“As we expand our partnerships, we’ll empower our customers with more flexibility and options to achieve pricing excellence,” said Sammoury. “Pricing is a complex challenge, with high impact and high reward for organizations. We are focused on equipping businesses with the technology and expertise to master strategic pricing, drive smarter decisions and accelerate revenue growth.”

To learn more about how Zilliant is helping businesses put pricing at the heart of their business, visit zilliant.com.

About Zilliant



Zilliant helps businesses put pricing at the heart of their business by managing the entire pricing lifecycle. Zilliant’s data science, cloud-native software and passion for customer success deliver the highest ROI, fastest time to value and highest customer satisfaction. Learn more about how Zilliant helps businesses unlock the full power of pricing at zilliant.com.

