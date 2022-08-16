Home Business Wire Ziff Davis to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in September
Ziff Davis to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in September

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) today announced its participation in two investor conferences in September.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference

Location: New York Hilton Midtown, New York, NY

Date and time: September 7, 2022

Webcast: No formal presentation

Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference

Location: The Westin New York at Times Square, New York, NY

Date and time: September 8, 2022, 12:00 pm (ET)

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore28/zd/1986294

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

Contacts

Rebecca Wright

Ziff Davis, Inc.

(212) 503-5247

investor@ziffdavis.com

