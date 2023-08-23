Home Business Wire Ziff Davis to Participate in One Investor Conference in September
Ziff Davis to Participate in One Investor Conference in September

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), today announced its participation in one investor conference in September.


Details of the conference are as follows:

Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference

Location: Hilton Hotel, New York, NY

Date and time: September 8, 2023, 9:45 am (ET)

Webcast: https://kvgo.com/2023-global-technology-conference/ziff-davis-september

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

Contacts

Alan Steier

Investor Relations

Ziff Davis, Inc.

investor@ziffdavis.com

Rebecca Wright

Corporate Communications

Ziff Davis, Inc.

press@ziffdavis.com

