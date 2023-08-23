Ziff Davis to Participate in One Investor Conference in September

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), today announced its participation in one investor conference in September.





Details of the conference are as follows:

Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference



Location: Hilton Hotel, New York, NY



Date and time: September 8, 2023, 9:45 am (ET)



Webcast: https://kvgo.com/2023-global-technology-conference/ziff-davis-september

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

Contacts

Alan Steier



Investor Relations



Ziff Davis, Inc.



investor@ziffdavis.com

Rebecca Wright



Corporate Communications



Ziff Davis, Inc.



press@ziffdavis.com