Ziff Davis to Participate in One Investor Conference in February

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) today announced its participation in one investor conference in February.


Details of the conference are as follows:

Susquehanna Financial Group’s 13th Annual Technology Conference

Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY

Date and time: February 29, 2024

Webcast: No formal presentation

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

Contacts

Alan Steier

Investor Relations

Ziff Davis, Inc.

investor@ziffdavis.com

Rebecca Wright

Corporate Communications

Ziff Davis, Inc.

press@ziffdavis.com

