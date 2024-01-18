Ziff Davis to Participate in One Investor Conference in February

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) today announced its participation in one investor conference in February.





Details of the conference are as follows:

Susquehanna Financial Group’s 13th Annual Technology Conference

Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY

Date and time: February 29, 2024

Webcast: No formal presentation

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

