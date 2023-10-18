Home Business Wire Ziff Davis to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Earnings
Ziff Davis to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) will release its Third Quarter 2023 Earnings at 6:00PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Additionally, Ziff Davis invites the public, members of the press, the financial community, stockholders, and other interested parties to listen to a live audio Webcast of its Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call at 8:30AM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.


Vivek Shah, Chief Executive Officer, and Bret Richter, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. Materials presented during the call will be posted on the Company’s web site at ziffdavis.com and furnished as an exhibit to the Company’s 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Regulation FD in connection with the Company’s earnings announcement.

What:

 

Ziff Davis, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Call

 

 

 

When:

 

Earnings Release on November 8, 2023, at 6:00PM (ET)

 

 

Earnings Call on November 9, 2023, at 8:30AM (ET)

 

 

 

Where:

 

www.ziffdavis.com or dial in at (844) 985-2014

Questions for the Earnings Call will be taken via email at investor@ziffdavis.com and can be sent any time prior to or during the live audio Webcast. If you are unable to join the live call/webcast, the audio recording and presentation materials will be archived at www.ziffdavis.com.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

Source: Ziff Davis, Inc.

Contacts

Alan Steier

Investor Relations

Ziff Davis, Inc.

investor@ziffdavis.com

Rebecca Wright

Corporate Communications

Ziff Davis, Inc.

press@ziffdavis.com

