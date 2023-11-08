Ziff Davis Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Reaffirms 2023 Guidance

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) (“Ziff Davis” or “the Company”) today reported unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.





“Given the marked improvement in the third quarter with our Digital Media segment returning to positive organic growth, we believe we’re turning the corner,” said Vivek Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Ziff Davis. “We’re also making solid progress on AI enablement across our portfolio.”

THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Q3 2023 quarterly revenues decreased 0.3% to $341.0 million compared to $341.9 million for Q3 2022.

(Loss) income from operations decreased 145.9% to $(13.3) million compared to $29.0 million for Q3 2022 primarily due to the recognition of a $56.9 million goodwill impairment during the three months ended September 30, 2023, which exceeded the recognition of a $27.4 million goodwill impairment during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Net (loss) income decreased to $(31.0) million compared to $18.2 million for Q3 2022 primarily due to the recognition of a $56.9 million goodwill impairment during the three months ended September 30, 2023, which exceeded the net impact of a $20.7 million goodwill impairment, net of tax, and a $7.7 million gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax, both of which were recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Net (loss) income per diluted share (1) decreased to $(0.67) in Q3 2023 compared to $0.39 for Q3 2022.

decreased to $(0.67) in Q3 2023 compared to $0.39 for Q3 2022. Adjusted EBITDA (2) for the quarter decreased 5.3% to $113.7 million compared to $120.1 million for Q3 2022.

for the quarter decreased 5.3% to $113.7 million compared to $120.1 million for Q3 2022. Adjusted net income (2) decreased 7.0% to $69.1 million compared to $74.3 million for Q3 2022.

decreased 7.0% to $69.1 million compared to $74.3 million for Q3 2022. Adjusted net income per diluted share (1)(2) (or “Adjusted diluted EPS”) for the quarter decreased 5.1% to $1.50 compared to $1.58 for Q3 2022.

(or “Adjusted diluted EPS”) for the quarter decreased 5.1% to $1.50 compared to $1.58 for Q3 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities was $72.8 million in Q3 2023 compared to $100.7 million in Q3 2022. Free cash flow (2) was $45.6 million in Q3 2023 compared to $73.8 million in Q3 2022.

was $45.6 million in Q3 2023 compared to $73.8 million in Q3 2022. Ziff Davis ended the quarter with approximately $830.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments after deploying approximately $44.6 million primarily related to share repurchases.

The following table reflects results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively (in millions, except per share amounts).

Three months ended



September 30, % Change Nine months ended



September 30, % Change 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Digital Media $267.9 $263.7 1.6% $754.9 $756.7 (0.2)% Cybersecurity and Martech $73.1 $78.2 (6.5)% $219.2 $237.6 (7.7)% Total revenues(3) $341.0 $341.9 (0.3)% $974.1 $994.3 (2.0)% (Loss) income from operations $(13.3) $29.0 (145.9)% $51.9 $105.5 (50.8)% Operating (loss) income margin (3.9)% 8.5% (12.4)% 5.3% 10.6% (5.3)% Net (loss) income $(31.0) $18.2 (270.3)% $(21.9) $(3.7) (491.9)% Net (loss) income per diluted share(1) $(0.67) $0.39 (271.8)% $(0.47) $(0.08) (487.5)% Adjusted EBITDA(2) $113.7 $120.1 (5.3)% $314.7 $338.9 (7.1)% Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) 33.3% 35.1% (1.8)% 32.3% 34.1% (1.8)% Adjusted net income(2) $69.1 $74.3 (7.0)% $180.4 $206.6 (12.7)% Adjusted diluted EPS(1)(2) $1.50 $1.58 (5.1)% $3.86 $4.41 (12.5)% Net cash provided by operating activities $72.8 $100.7 (27.7)% $227.8 $293.2 (22.3)% Free cash flow(2) $45.6 $73.8 (38.2)% $145.4 $212.5 (31.6)%

Notes:

(1) GAAP effective tax rates were approximately (20.7)% and 45.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and (1,040.8)% and 83.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Adjusted effective tax rates were approximately 22.9% and 22.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and 23.8% and 22.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) For definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures refer to section “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” further in this report. (3) The revenues associated with each of the businesses may not foot precisely since each is presented independently.

ZIFF DAVIS GUIDANCE

The Company reaffirms its guidance for fiscal year 2023 as follows (in millions, except per share data):

2023 Range of Estimates Low High Revenue $ 1,350.0 $ 1,408.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 479.0 $ 514.0 Adjusted diluted EPS* $ 6.02 $ 6.54

______________________________________________________ * Adjusted diluted EPS for 2023 excludes share-based compensation ranging between $32 million and $34 million, amortization of acquired intangibles, and the impact of any currently unanticipated items, in each case net of tax. It is anticipated that the Adjusted effective tax rate for 2023 will be between 23.0% and 25.0%.

A reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted diluted EPS to the corresponding GAAP guidance financial measures is not available without unreasonable effort due, primarily, to variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of non-operating matters that may arise in the future.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Ziff Davis will host a live audio webcast and conference call discussing its third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 8:30AM ET. The live webcast and call will be accessible by phone by dialing (844) 985-2014 or via www.ziffdavis.com. Following the event, the audio recording and presentation materials will be archived and made available at www.ziffdavis.com.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this Press Release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote and the “Ziff Davis Guidance” section regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2023 financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors and uncertainties include, among other items: the Company’s ability to grow advertising revenues, profitability, and cash flows, particularly in light of an uncertain U.S. or worldwide economy, including the possibility of economic downturn or recession; the Company’s ability to make interest and debt payments; the Company’s ability to identify, close, and successfully transition acquisitions; subscriber growth and retention; variability of the Company’s revenue based on changing conditions in particular industries and the economy generally; protection of the Company’s proprietary technology or infringement by the Company of intellectual property of others; the risk of losing critical third-party vendors or key personnel; the risks associated with fraudulent activity, system failure, or a security breach; risks related to our ability to adhere to our internal controls and procedures; the risk of adverse changes in the U.S. or international regulatory environments, including but not limited to the imposition or increase of taxes or regulatory-related fees; the risks related to supply chain disruptions, inflationary conditions, and rising interest rates; the risk of liability for legal and other claims; and the numerous other factors set forth in Ziff Davis’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Ziff Davis, refer to the 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Ziff Davis on March 1, 2023, and the other reports filed by Ziff Davis from time-to-time with the SEC, each of which is available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements provided in this press release, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote and in the “Ziff Davis Guidance” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2023 financial performance are based on limited information available to the Company at this time, which is subject to change. Although management’s expectations may change after the date of this Press Release, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these statements.

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 660,624 $ 652,793 Short-term investments 29,797 58,421 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $7,388 and $6,868, respectively 291,485 304,739 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 81,757 68,319 Total current assets 1,063,663 1,084,272 Long-term investments 140,167 127,871 Property and equipment, net of accumulated amortization of $308,368 and $255,586, respectively 186,165 178,184 Intangible assets, net 367,943 462,815 Goodwill 1,539,663 1,591,474 Deferred income taxes 8,573 8,523 Other assets 77,053 80,131 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,383,227 $ 3,533,270 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable $ 127,818 $ 120,829 Accrued employee related costs 37,011 42,178 Other accrued liabilities 47,219 39,539 Income taxes payable, current 4,985 19,712 Deferred revenue, current 182,741 187,904 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 19,724 22,286 Total current liabilities 419,498 432,448 Long-term debt 1,000,743 999,053 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 8,000 9,103 Deferred income taxes 51,098 79,007 Income taxes payable, noncurrent 8,486 11,675 Other long-term liabilities 91,264 109,373 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,579,089 1,640,659 Common stock 460 473 Additional paid-in capital 462,812 439,681 Retained earnings 1,426,979 1,537,830 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (86,113 ) (85,373 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,804,138 1,892,611 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,383,227 $ 3,533,270

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenues $ 340,985 $ 341,873 $ 974,143 $ 994,297 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenues 55,526 52,603 148,677 144,707 Sales and marketing 125,062 119,474 360,916 361,013 Research, development, and engineering 17,597 17,735 53,328 55,883 General and administrative 99,269 95,658 302,481 299,842 Goodwill impairment on business 56,850 27,369 56,850 27,369 Total operating costs and expenses 354,304 312,839 922,252 888,814 (Loss) income from operations (13,319 ) 29,034 51,891 105,483 Interest expense, net (2,817 ) (8,560 ) (17,780 ) (28,419 ) Gain on debt extinguishment, net — 10,112 — 11,505 Gain (loss) on investments, net — 471 357 (47,772 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on short-term investments held at the reporting date, net (6,019 ) 4,201 (29,560 ) (14,165 ) Other (loss) income, net (3,571 ) 4,218 (5,982 ) 12,962 (Loss) income before income taxes and income (loss) from equity method investment, net (25,726 ) 39,476 (1,074 ) 39,594 Income tax expense (5,335 ) (18,100 ) (11,180 ) (33,231 ) Income (loss) from equity method investment, net 90 (3,191 ) (9,665 ) (10,077 ) Net (loss) income $ (30,971 ) $ 18,185 $ (21,919 ) $ (3,714 ) Basic $ (0.67 ) $ 0.39 $ (0.47 ) $ (0.08 ) Diluted $ (0.67 ) $ 0.39 $ (0.47 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 46,062,097 46,871,897 46,612,660 46,967,671 Diluted 46,062,097 46,871,897 46,612,660 46,967,671

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (21,919 ) $ (3,714 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 167,333 174,880 Non-cash operating lease costs 7,248 9,043 Share-based compensation 24,393 20,806 Provision for credit losses (benefit) on accounts receivable 2,296 (1,142 ) Deferred income taxes, net (25,658 ) (13,552 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt, net — (11,505 ) Goodwill impairment on business 56,850 27,369 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration — (2,305 ) Loss from equity method investments 9,665 10,077 Unrealized loss on short-term investments held at the reporting date 29,560 14,165 (Gain) loss on investment, net (357 ) 47,772 Other 5,113 2,320 Decrease (increase) in: Accounts receivable 11,043 85,121 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (10,059 ) 3,177 Other assets (7,961 ) (8,667 ) Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable 1,955 (11,445 ) Deferred revenue (6,820 ) (25,400 ) Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities (14,839 ) (23,781 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 227,843 293,219 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (82,476 ) (80,767 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash received (9,492 ) (104,094 ) Investment in available-for-sale securities — (15,000 ) Purchases of equity investments (11,790 ) — Proceeds from sale of equity investments 3,174 — Other (4,154 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (104,738 ) (199,861 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of debt — (166,904 ) Proceeds from term loan — 112,286 Debt extinguishment costs — (756 ) Repurchase of common stock (107,341 ) (76,545 ) Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 4,725 5,235 Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 148 Deferred payments for acquisitions (14,141 ) (14,734 ) Other (53 ) (559 ) Net cash used in financing activities (116,810 ) (141,829 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,536 (24,454 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 7,831 (72,925 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 652,793 694,842 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 660,624 $ 621,917

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, Free cash flow, and Adjusted effective tax rate (collectively the “non-GAAP financial measures”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results or, in certain cases, may be non-cash in nature. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures presented in accordance with GAAP, and our use of these terms may vary from that of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the certain items listed below. Excluding these items from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which exclude similar items. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures excluding these items provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. We further believe these measures are useful to investors in that they allow for greater transparency of certain line items in the Company’s financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net income (loss) with adjustments to reflect the addition or elimination of certain items including:

Interest expense, net. Interest expense is generated primarily from interest due on outstanding debt, partially offset by interest income generated from the interest earned on cash, cash equivalents, and investments;

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment, net. This is a non-cash expense that relates to a non-cash debt-for-equity exchange effectuated to settle amounts of senior secured term loans of the Company under its Credit Agreement with common stock of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (“Consensus”) owned by the Company. We believe this (gain) loss does not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company;

Solutions, Inc. (“Consensus”) owned by the Company. We believe this (gain) loss does not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company; (Gain) loss on sale of business. This gain or loss relates to the sales of businesses and does not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company.

Unrealized (gain) loss on short-term investments held at the reporting date. This is a non-cash item as it relates to the change in the carrying value of our investment in Consensus depending on the share price of Consensus common stock and does not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company;

(Gain) loss on investments, net. This item relates to the disposition of the portion of our investment in Consensus. The amount of gain or loss depends on the share price of Consensus common stock and does not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company;

Other (income) expense, net. This income or expense relates to other non-operating items and does not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company;

Income tax (benefit) expense. This benefit or expense depends on the pre-tax loss or income of the Company, statutory tax rates, tax regulations and different tax rates in various jurisdictions in which the Company operates and which the Company does not have the control over;

(Income) loss from equity method investments, net. This is a non-cash expense as it relates to our investment in OCV Fund I, LP (the “Fund”). We believe that gain or loss resulting from our equity method investment does not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company;

Depreciation and amortization. This is a non-cash expense at it relates to use and associated reduction in value of certain assets including equipment, fixtures, and certain capitalized internal-used software and website development costs, and identifiable definite-lived intangible assets of the acquired businesses. This also includes the reduction in value of certain acquired intangible assets that represent the cost incurred by the acquiree to build value prior to the acquisition and the amortization of this cost does not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company;

Share-based compensation. This is a non-cash expense as it relates to awards granted under the various share-based incentive plans of the Company. We view the economic cost of share-based awards to be the dilution to our share base;

Acquisition, integration, and other costs, including adjustments to contingent consideration, lease terminations, retention bonuses, other acquisition-specific items, and other costs, such as severance and legal settlements. These are non-recurring expenses that do not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company;

Disposal related costs associated with disposal of certain businesses. These are non-recurring expenses that do not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company;

Lease asset impairments and other charges. These expenses are incurred in connection with impaired right-of-use (“ROU”) assets of the Company. Associated expenses are comprised of insurance, utility, and other charges related to assets that are no longer in use, and partially offset by the sublease income earned. These expenses do not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company; and

Goodwill impairment on business. This is a non-cash expense that is recorded when the carrying value of the reporting unit exceeds its fair value and does not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Total revenues.

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as Net income (loss) with adjustments to reflect the addition or elimination of certain statement of operations items including, but not limited to:

Interest costs, net. This reflects the difference between the imputed and coupon interest expense associated with the 4.625% Senior Notes and a charge that the Company determined to be penalty interest associated with the 1.75% Convertible Notes in each period presented, offset in part by a certain interest income earned by the Company. These net expenses do not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company;

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment, net. This is a non-cash expense that relates to a non-cash debt-for-equity exchange effectuated to settle amounts of senior secured term loans of the Company under its Credit Agreement with common stock of Consensus owned by the Company. We believe this gain or loss does not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company;

(Gain) loss on sale of business. This gain or loss relates to the sales of businesses and does not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company;

Unrealized (gain) loss on short-term investments held at the reporting date. This is a non-cash item as it relates to the change in the carrying value of our investment in Consensus depending on the share price of Consensus common stock and does not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company;

(Gain) loss on investments, net. This item relates to the disposition of the portion of our investment in Consensus.

Contacts

Alan Steier



Investor Relations



Ziff Davis, Inc.



investor@ziffdavis.com

Rebecca Wright



Corporate Communications



Ziff Davis, Inc.



press@ziffdavis.com

Read full story here