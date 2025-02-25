Ziff Davis Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Provides 2025 Guidance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) (“Ziff Davis” or “the Company”) today reported unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.
“We believe 2024 marked an inflection point for the Company as it returned to revenue, adjusted diluted EPS, and free cash flow growth,” said Vivek Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Ziff Davis. “We are also excited to introduce a new segment reporting structure that we believe will aid investors in gaining a better understanding and appreciation of our business.”
FOURTH QUARTER 2024 RESULTS
- Q4 2024 quarterly revenues increased 5.9% to $412.8 million compared to $389.9 million for Q4 2023.
- Income from operations decreased to $78.5 million compared to $80.7 million for Q4 2023.
- Net income (1) increased 1.0% to $64.1 million compared to $63.4 million for Q4 2023.
- Net income per diluted share (1) increased to $1.43 in Q4 2024 compared to $1.29 for Q4 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA (2) for the quarter increased 2.5% to $171.8 million compared to $167.6 million for Q4 2023.
- Adjusted net income (2) increased 3.0% to $110.2 million compared to $107.0 million for Q4 2023.
- Adjusted net income per diluted share (1)(2) (or “Adjusted diluted EPS”) for the quarter increased 10.7% to $2.58 compared to $2.33 for Q4 2023.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $158.2 million in Q4 2024 compared to $92.1 million in Q4 2023. Free cash flow (2) was $131.1 million in Q4 2024 compared to $65.9 million in Q4 2023.
- Ziff Davis ended the quarter with approximately $664.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments after deploying approximately $6.4 million for current and prior year acquisitions during the quarter and $1.2 million primarily related to share repurchases.
FULL YEAR 2024 RESULTS
- 2024 yearly revenues increased 2.8% to $1.40 billion compared to $1.36 billion for 2023.
- Income from operations decreased to $113.6 million compared to $132.6 million for 2023. This includes a $85.3 million goodwill impairment recognized in 2024 compared to a $56.9 million goodwill impairment recognized in 2023.
- Net income (1) increased 51.9% to $63.0 million compared to $41.5 million for 2023.
- Net income per diluted share (1) increased to $1.42 in 2024 compared to $0.89 for 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA (2) for the year increased 2.3% to $493.5 million compared to $482.3 million for 2023.
- Adjusted net income (2) for the year increased 2.5% to $294.5 million compared to $287.4 million for 2023.
- Adjusted diluted EPS (1)(2) for the year increased 6.9% to $6.62 compared to $6.19 for 2023.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $390.3 million in 2024 compared to $320.0 million in 2023. Free cash flow (2) was $283.7 million in 2024 compared to $211.2 million in 2023.
- Ziff Davis deployed approximately $225.4 million for current and prior year acquisitions during the year and $185.2 million related to share repurchases in 2024.
The following table reflects results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively (in millions, except per share amounts).
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
% Change
Years ended
% Change
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
Technology & Shopping
$132.9
$105.2
26.3%
$361.9
$330.6
9.5%
Gaming & Entertainment
$50.9
$49.2
3.5%
$180.3
$168.8
6.8%
Health & Wellness
$105.7
$106.5
(0.7)%
$362.4
$361.9
0.1%
Connectivity
$54.3
$57.0
(4.9)%
$213.6
$211.5
1.0%
Cybersecurity and Martech
$69.0
$72.0
(4.0)%
$283.5
$291.2
(2.6)%
Total revenues (3)
$412.8
$389.9
5.9%
$1,401.7
$1,364.0
2.8%
Income from operations
$78.5
$80.7
(2.7)%
$113.6
$132.6
(14.3)%
Operating income margin
19.0%
20.7%
(1.7)%
8.1%
9.7%
(1.6)%
Net income (1)
$64.1
$63.4
1.0%
$63.0
$41.5
51.9%
Net income per diluted share (1)
$1.43
$1.29
10.9%
$1.42
$0.89
59.6%
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$171.8
$167.6
2.5%
$493.5
$482.3
2.3%
Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)
41.6%
43.0%
(1.4)%
35.2%
35.4%
(0.2)%
Adjusted net income (1)(2)
$110.2
$107.0
3.0%
$294.5
$287.4
2.5%
Adjusted diluted EPS (1)(2)
$2.58
$2.33
10.7%
$6.62
$6.19
6.9%
Net cash provided by operating activities
$158.2
$92.1
71.8%
$390.3
$320.0
22.0%
Free cash flow (2)
$131.1
$65.9
99.0%
$283.7
$211.2
34.3%
Notes:
(1)
GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 18.3% and 17.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and 44.4% and 32.2% for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Adjusted effective tax rates were approximately 22.8% and 22.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and 23.5% and 23.3% for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2)
For definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures refer to section “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” further in this release.
(3)
The revenues associated with each of the businesses may not foot precisely since each is presented independently.
ZIFF DAVIS GUIDANCE
The Company’s full year 2025 outlook is as follows (in millions, except per share data):
2024 Actual
2025 Range of Estimates
Growth
(unaudited)
Low
High
Low
High
Revenue
$
1,402
$
1,442
$
1,502
2.9
%
7.2
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
494
$
505
$
542
2.3
%
9.8
%
Adjusted diluted EPS*
$
6.62
$
6.64
$
7.28
0.3
%
10.0
%
|_______________________
*
It is anticipated that the Adjusted effective tax rate for 2025 will be between 23.25% and 25.25%.
A reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted diluted EPS to the corresponding GAAP financial measures is not available without unreasonable effort due primarily to variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of certain non-operating items such as (Gain) loss on investments, net, Other (income) loss, net, and other unanticipated items that may arise in the future.
SEGMENT REALIGNMENT
Following changes to our internal reporting structure, the Company concluded that it has five operating segments, which are now presented as the following five reportable segments: 1) Technology & Shopping, 2) Gaming & Entertainment, 3) Health & Wellness, 4) Connectivity, and 5) Cybersecurity & Martech. Prior period segment information is presented on a comparable basis to conform to this new segment presentation with no effect on previously reported consolidated results.
EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AND AUDIO WEBCAST
Ziff Davis will host a live audio webcast and conference call discussing its fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 8:30AM ET. The live webcast and call will be accessible by phone by dialing (844) 985-2014 or via www.ziffdavis.com. Following the event, the audio recording and presentation materials will be archived and made available at www.ziffdavis.com.
ABOUT ZIFF DAVIS
Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, health and wellness, connectivity, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.
“Safe Harbor” Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote, the “Ziff Davis Guidance” section regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2025 financial performance, and our discussion of net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors and uncertainties include, among other items: the Company’s ability to grow advertising, licensing, and subscription revenues, profitability, and cash flows, particularly in light of an uncertain U.S. or worldwide economy, including the possibility of economic downturn or recession; the Company’s ability to make interest and debt payments; the Company’s ability to identify, close, and successfully transition acquisitions; customer growth and retention; the Company’s ability to create compelling content; our reliance on third-party platforms; the threat of content piracy and developments related to artificial intelligence; increased competition and rapid technological changes; variability of the Company’s revenue based on changing conditions in particular industries and the economy generally; protection of the Company’s proprietary technology or infringement by the Company of intellectual property of others; the risk of losing critical third-party vendors or key personnel; the risks associated with fraudulent activity, system failure, or a security breach; risks related to our ability to adhere to our internal controls and procedures; the risk of adverse changes in the U.S. or international regulatory environments, including but not limited to the imposition or increase of taxes or regulatory-related fees; the risks related to supply chain disruptions, inflationary conditions, and rising interest rates; the risk of liability for legal and other claims; and the numerous other factors set forth in Ziff Davis’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Ziff Davis, refer to our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the other reports filed by Ziff Davis from time-to-time with the SEC, each of which is available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements provided in this press release, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote, in the “Ziff Davis Guidance” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2025 financial performance, and our discussion of net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flows are based on limited information available to the Company at this time, which is subject to change. Although management’s expectations may change after the date of this press release, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these statements.
ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)
December 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
505,880
$
737,612
Short-term investments
—
27,109
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $8,148 and $6,871, respectively
660,223
337,703
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
105,966
88,570
Total current assets
1,272,069
1,190,994
Long-term investments
158,187
140,906
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $361,710 and $327,015, respectively
197,216
188,169
Intangible assets, net
425,749
325,406
Goodwill
1,580,258
1,546,065
Deferred income taxes
7,487
8,731
Other assets
63,368
70,751
TOTAL ASSETS
$
3,704,334
$
3,471,022
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
670,769
$
216,936
Income taxes payable, current
19,715
14,458
Deferred revenue, current
199,664
184,549
Other current liabilities
9,499
15,890
Total current liabilities
899,647
431,833
Long-term debt
864,282
1,001,312
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
5,504
8,169
Income taxes payable, noncurrent
—
8,486
Liability for uncertain tax positions
30,296
36,055
Deferred income taxes
46,018
45,503
Other noncurrent liabilities
47,705
46,666
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,893,452
1,578,024
Common stock
428
461
Additional paid-in capital
491,891
472,201
Retained earnings
1,401,034
1,491,956
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(82,471
)
(71,620
)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
1,810,882
1,892,998
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
3,704,334
$
3,471,022
ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)
Three months ended
Years ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Total revenues
$
412,823
$
389,885
$
1,401,688
$
1,364,028
Operating costs and expenses:
Direct costs
53,242
45,070
200,323
185,650
Sales and marketing
150,510
126,449
519,694
487,365
Research, development, and engineering
17,549
15,532
67,373
68,860
General, administrative, and other related costs
53,029
52,483
203,461
195,726
Depreciation and amortization
59,971
69,631
211,916
236,966
Goodwill impairment
—
—
85,273
56,850
Total operating costs and expenses
334,301
309,165
1,288,040
1,231,417
Income from operations
78,522
80,720
113,648
132,611
Interest expense, net
(6,391
)
(2,251
)
(13,988
)
(20,031
)
Loss on sale of businesses
—
—
(3,780
)
—
Income (loss) on investments, net
—
1,065
(7,654
)
(28,138
)
Other income (loss), net
2,438
(3,486
)
4,968
(9,468
)
Income before income tax expense and income (loss) from equity method investment
74,569
76,048
93,194
74,974
Income tax expense
(13,610
)
(12,962
)
(41,370
)
(24,142
)
Income (loss) from equity method investment, net of tax
3,128
336
11,223
(9,329
)
Net income
$
64,087
$
63,422
$
63,047
$
41,503
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
1.51
$
1.39
$
1.42
$
0.89
Diluted
$
1.43
$
1.29
$
1.42
$
0.89
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
42,577,188
45,772,689
44,457,071
46,400,941
Diluted
46,690,090
50,985,086
44,519,693
46,464,261
ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)
Years ended December 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
63,047
$
41,503
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
211,916
236,966
Non-cash operating lease costs
10,923
11,141
Share-based compensation
40,915
31,920
Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable
2,898
2,809
Deferred income taxes, net
(18,822
)
(30,017
)
Loss on sale of businesses
3,780
—
Goodwill impairment
85,273
56,850
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration
—
(200
)
(Income) loss from equity method investments
(11,223
)
9,329
Loss on investment, net
7,654
28,138
Other
3,601
5,159
Decrease (increase) in:
Accounts receivable
(153,121
)
(35,371
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(17,153
)
(8,700
)
Other assets
11,367
(5,574
)
Increase (decrease) in:
Accounts payable
171,280
9,419
Deferred revenue
5,043
(6,802
)
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
(27,063
)
(26,608
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
390,315
319,962
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(106,635
)
(108,729
)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash received
(217,570
)
(9,492
)
Purchase of equity investments
—
(11,858
)
Proceeds from sale of equity investments
19,455
3,174
Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash divested
7,860
—
Other
(565
)
(503
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(297,455
)
(127,408
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payment of debt
(134,989
)
—
Debt extinguishment costs
(277
)
—
Repurchase of common stock
(185,181
)
(108,527
)
Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan
8,371
8,727
Deferred payments for acquisitions
(7,842
)
(15,241
)
Other
(1,076
)
250
Net cash used in financing activities
(320,994
)
(114,791
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(3,598
)
7,056
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(231,732
)
84,819
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
737,612
652,793
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
$
505,880
$
737,612
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, Free cash flow, and Adjusted effective tax rate (collectively the “non-GAAP financial measures”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results or, in certain cases, may be non-cash in nature. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, (2) certain measures are used to determine the amount of annual incentive compensation paid to our named executive officers, and (3) they are used by the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures presented in accordance with GAAP, and our use of these terms may vary from that of other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.
Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the certain items listed below. We believe that excluding these items from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which exclude similar items. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. We further believe these measures are useful to investors in that they allow for greater transparency of certain line items in the Company’s financial statements.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net income (loss) with adjustments to reflect the addition or elimination of certain items including, but not limited to:
- Interest expense, net. Interest expense is generated primarily from interest due on outstanding debt, partially offset by interest income generated from the interest earned on cash, cash equivalents, and investments;
- (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment, net. This is a non-cash expense that relates to extinguishments of long-term debt obligations. We believe this (gain) loss does not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company;
- (Gain) loss on sale of business. This gain or loss relates to the sales of businesses and does not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company;
- (Gain) loss on investments, net. This item includes realized gains and losses, unrealized gains and losses, and impairment charges on debt and equity investments. The amount of gain or loss depends on the share price for investments with readily determinable fair value and on observable price changes for investments without a readily determinable fair value, and does not represent core business operating results of the Company;
- Other (income) loss, net. This income or expense relates to other non-operating items and does not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company;
- Income tax (benefit) expense. This benefit or expense depends on the pre-tax loss or income of the Company, statutory tax rates, tax regulations, and different tax rates in various jurisdictions in which the Company operates and which the Company does not have the control over;
- (Income) loss from equity method investments, net. This is a non-cash expense as it relates primarily to our investment in OCV Fund I, LP (the “Fund”). We believe that gain or loss resulting from our equity method investment does not represent core business operating results of the Company;
- Depreciation and amortization. This is a non-cash expense at it relates to use and associated reduction in value of certain assets including equipment, fixtures, and certain capitalized internal-used software and website development costs, and identifiable definite-lived intangible assets of the acquired businesses;
- Share-based compensation. This is a non-cash expense as it relates to awards granted under the various share-based incentive plans of the Company. We view the economic cost of share-based awards to be the dilution to our share base;
- Acquisition, integration, and other costs. Includes adjustments to contingent consideration, lease terminations, retention bonuses, other acquisition-specific items, and other costs, such as severance, third-party debt modification costs and legal settlements. These expenses do not represent core business operating results of the Company;
- Disposal related costs. These are expenses associated with the disposal of certain businesses that do not represent core business operating results of the Company;
- Lease asset impairments and other charges. These expenses are incurred in connection with impaired right-of-use (“ROU”) assets of the Company. Associated expenses are comprised of insurance, utility, and other charges related to assets that are no longer in use, and partially offset by the sublease income earned. These expenses do not represent core business operating results of the Company; and
- Goodwill impairment. This is a non-cash expense that is recorded when the carrying value of the reporting unit exceeds its fair value and does not represent core business operating results of the Company.
Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Total revenues.
Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as Net income (loss) with adjustments to reflect the addition or elimination of certain statement of operations items including, but not limited to:
- Interest, net. This reflects the difference between the imputed and coupon interest expense associated with the 4.625% Senior Notes and a charge that the Company determined to be penalty interest associated with the 1.75% Convertible Notes, offset in part by a certain interest income earned by the Company. These net expenses do not represent core business operating results of the Company;
- (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment, net. This is a non-cash expense that relates to extinguishments of long-term debt obligations. We believe this gain or loss does not represent recurring core bu
Contacts
Alan Steier
Investor Relations
Ziff Davis, Inc.
investor@ziffdavis.com
Rebecca Wright
Corporate Communications
Ziff Davis, Inc.
press@ziffdavis.com
Read full story here