Ziff Davis Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Provides 2025 Guidance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) (“Ziff Davis” or “the Company”) today reported unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

“We believe 2024 marked an inflection point for the Company as it returned to revenue, adjusted diluted EPS, and free cash flow growth,” said Vivek Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Ziff Davis. “We are also excited to introduce a new segment reporting structure that we believe will aid investors in gaining a better understanding and appreciation of our business.”

FOURTH QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Q4 2024 quarterly revenues increased 5.9% to $412.8 million compared to $389.9 million for Q4 2023.

Income from operations decreased to $78.5 million compared to $80.7 million for Q4 2023.

Net income (1) increased 1.0% to $64.1 million compared to $63.4 million for Q4 2023.

Net income per diluted share (1) increased to $1.43 in Q4 2024 compared to $1.29 for Q4 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (2) for the quarter increased 2.5% to $171.8 million compared to $167.6 million for Q4 2023.

Adjusted net income (2) increased 3.0% to $110.2 million compared to $107.0 million for Q4 2023.

Adjusted net income per diluted share (1)(2) (or “Adjusted diluted EPS”) for the quarter increased 10.7% to $2.58 compared to $2.33 for Q4 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $158.2 million in Q4 2024 compared to $92.1 million in Q4 2023. Free cash flow (2) was $131.1 million in Q4 2024 compared to $65.9 million in Q4 2023.

Ziff Davis ended the quarter with approximately $664.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments after deploying approximately $6.4 million for current and prior year acquisitions during the quarter and $1.2 million primarily related to share repurchases.

FULL YEAR 2024 RESULTS

2024 yearly revenues increased 2.8% to $1.40 billion compared to $1.36 billion for 2023.

Income from operations decreased to $113.6 million compared to $132.6 million for 2023. This includes a $85.3 million goodwill impairment recognized in 2024 compared to a $56.9 million goodwill impairment recognized in 2023.

Net income (1) increased 51.9% to $63.0 million compared to $41.5 million for 2023.

Net income per diluted share (1) increased to $1.42 in 2024 compared to $0.89 for 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (2) for the year increased 2.3% to $493.5 million compared to $482.3 million for 2023.

Adjusted net income (2) for the year increased 2.5% to $294.5 million compared to $287.4 million for 2023.

Adjusted diluted EPS (1)(2) for the year increased 6.9% to $6.62 compared to $6.19 for 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $390.3 million in 2024 compared to $320.0 million in 2023. Free cash flow (2) was $283.7 million in 2024 compared to $211.2 million in 2023.

Ziff Davis deployed approximately $225.4 million for current and prior year acquisitions during the year and $185.2 million related to share repurchases in 2024.

The following table reflects results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively (in millions, except per share amounts).

(Unaudited) Three months ended

December 31, % Change Years ended

December 31, % Change 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Technology & Shopping $132.9 $105.2 26.3% $361.9 $330.6 9.5% Gaming & Entertainment $50.9 $49.2 3.5% $180.3 $168.8 6.8% Health & Wellness $105.7 $106.5 (0.7)% $362.4 $361.9 0.1% Connectivity $54.3 $57.0 (4.9)% $213.6 $211.5 1.0% Cybersecurity and Martech $69.0 $72.0 (4.0)% $283.5 $291.2 (2.6)% Total revenues (3) $412.8 $389.9 5.9% $1,401.7 $1,364.0 2.8% Income from operations $78.5 $80.7 (2.7)% $113.6 $132.6 (14.3)% Operating income margin 19.0% 20.7% (1.7)% 8.1% 9.7% (1.6)% Net income (1) $64.1 $63.4 1.0% $63.0 $41.5 51.9% Net income per diluted share (1) $1.43 $1.29 10.9% $1.42 $0.89 59.6% Adjusted EBITDA (2) $171.8 $167.6 2.5% $493.5 $482.3 2.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 41.6% 43.0% (1.4)% 35.2% 35.4% (0.2)% Adjusted net income (1)(2) $110.2 $107.0 3.0% $294.5 $287.4 2.5% Adjusted diluted EPS (1)(2) $2.58 $2.33 10.7% $6.62 $6.19 6.9% Net cash provided by operating activities $158.2 $92.1 71.8% $390.3 $320.0 22.0% Free cash flow (2) $131.1 $65.9 99.0% $283.7 $211.2 34.3%

Notes: (1) GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 18.3% and 17.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and 44.4% and 32.2% for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Adjusted effective tax rates were approximately 22.8% and 22.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and 23.5% and 23.3% for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) For definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures refer to section “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” further in this release. (3) The revenues associated with each of the businesses may not foot precisely since each is presented independently.

ZIFF DAVIS GUIDANCE

The Company’s full year 2025 outlook is as follows (in millions, except per share data):

2024 Actual 2025 Range of Estimates Growth (unaudited) Low High Low High Revenue $ 1,402 $ 1,442 $ 1,502 2.9 % 7.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 494 $ 505 $ 542 2.3 % 9.8 % Adjusted diluted EPS* $ 6.62 $ 6.64 $ 7.28 0.3 % 10.0 %

_______________________ * It is anticipated that the Adjusted effective tax rate for 2025 will be between 23.25% and 25.25%.

A reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted diluted EPS to the corresponding GAAP financial measures is not available without unreasonable effort due primarily to variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of certain non-operating items such as (Gain) loss on investments, net, Other (income) loss, net, and other unanticipated items that may arise in the future.

SEGMENT REALIGNMENT

Following changes to our internal reporting structure, the Company concluded that it has five operating segments, which are now presented as the following five reportable segments: 1) Technology & Shopping, 2) Gaming & Entertainment, 3) Health & Wellness, 4) Connectivity, and 5) Cybersecurity & Martech. Prior period segment information is presented on a comparable basis to conform to this new segment presentation with no effect on previously reported consolidated results.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AND AUDIO WEBCAST

Ziff Davis will host a live audio webcast and conference call discussing its fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 8:30AM ET. The live webcast and call will be accessible by phone by dialing (844) 985-2014 or via www.ziffdavis.com. Following the event, the audio recording and presentation materials will be archived and made available at www.ziffdavis.com.

ABOUT ZIFF DAVIS

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, health and wellness, connectivity, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote, the “Ziff Davis Guidance” section regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2025 financial performance, and our discussion of net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors and uncertainties include, among other items: the Company’s ability to grow advertising, licensing, and subscription revenues, profitability, and cash flows, particularly in light of an uncertain U.S. or worldwide economy, including the possibility of economic downturn or recession; the Company’s ability to make interest and debt payments; the Company’s ability to identify, close, and successfully transition acquisitions; customer growth and retention; the Company’s ability to create compelling content; our reliance on third-party platforms; the threat of content piracy and developments related to artificial intelligence; increased competition and rapid technological changes; variability of the Company’s revenue based on changing conditions in particular industries and the economy generally; protection of the Company’s proprietary technology or infringement by the Company of intellectual property of others; the risk of losing critical third-party vendors or key personnel; the risks associated with fraudulent activity, system failure, or a security breach; risks related to our ability to adhere to our internal controls and procedures; the risk of adverse changes in the U.S. or international regulatory environments, including but not limited to the imposition or increase of taxes or regulatory-related fees; the risks related to supply chain disruptions, inflationary conditions, and rising interest rates; the risk of liability for legal and other claims; and the numerous other factors set forth in Ziff Davis’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Ziff Davis, refer to our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the other reports filed by Ziff Davis from time-to-time with the SEC, each of which is available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements provided in this press release, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote, in the “Ziff Davis Guidance” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2025 financial performance, and our discussion of net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flows are based on limited information available to the Company at this time, which is subject to change. Although management’s expectations may change after the date of this press release, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these statements.

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 505,880 $ 737,612 Short-term investments — 27,109 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $8,148 and $6,871, respectively 660,223 337,703 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 105,966 88,570 Total current assets 1,272,069 1,190,994 Long-term investments 158,187 140,906 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $361,710 and $327,015, respectively 197,216 188,169 Intangible assets, net 425,749 325,406 Goodwill 1,580,258 1,546,065 Deferred income taxes 7,487 8,731 Other assets 63,368 70,751 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,704,334 $ 3,471,022 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 670,769 $ 216,936 Income taxes payable, current 19,715 14,458 Deferred revenue, current 199,664 184,549 Other current liabilities 9,499 15,890 Total current liabilities 899,647 431,833 Long-term debt 864,282 1,001,312 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 5,504 8,169 Income taxes payable, noncurrent — 8,486 Liability for uncertain tax positions 30,296 36,055 Deferred income taxes 46,018 45,503 Other noncurrent liabilities 47,705 46,666 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,893,452 1,578,024 Common stock 428 461 Additional paid-in capital 491,891 472,201 Retained earnings 1,401,034 1,491,956 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (82,471 ) (71,620 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,810,882 1,892,998 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,704,334 $ 3,471,022

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) Three months ended

December 31, Years ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total revenues $ 412,823 $ 389,885 $ 1,401,688 $ 1,364,028 Operating costs and expenses: Direct costs 53,242 45,070 200,323 185,650 Sales and marketing 150,510 126,449 519,694 487,365 Research, development, and engineering 17,549 15,532 67,373 68,860 General, administrative, and other related costs 53,029 52,483 203,461 195,726 Depreciation and amortization 59,971 69,631 211,916 236,966 Goodwill impairment — — 85,273 56,850 Total operating costs and expenses 334,301 309,165 1,288,040 1,231,417 Income from operations 78,522 80,720 113,648 132,611 Interest expense, net (6,391 ) (2,251 ) (13,988 ) (20,031 ) Loss on sale of businesses — — (3,780 ) — Income (loss) on investments, net — 1,065 (7,654 ) (28,138 ) Other income (loss), net 2,438 (3,486 ) 4,968 (9,468 ) Income before income tax expense and income (loss) from equity method investment 74,569 76,048 93,194 74,974 Income tax expense (13,610 ) (12,962 ) (41,370 ) (24,142 ) Income (loss) from equity method investment, net of tax 3,128 336 11,223 (9,329 ) Net income $ 64,087 $ 63,422 $ 63,047 $ 41,503 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.51 $ 1.39 $ 1.42 $ 0.89 Diluted $ 1.43 $ 1.29 $ 1.42 $ 0.89 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 42,577,188 45,772,689 44,457,071 46,400,941 Diluted 46,690,090 50,985,086 44,519,693 46,464,261

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Years ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 63,047 $ 41,503 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 211,916 236,966 Non-cash operating lease costs 10,923 11,141 Share-based compensation 40,915 31,920 Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable 2,898 2,809 Deferred income taxes, net (18,822 ) (30,017 ) Loss on sale of businesses 3,780 — Goodwill impairment 85,273 56,850 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration — (200 ) (Income) loss from equity method investments (11,223 ) 9,329 Loss on investment, net 7,654 28,138 Other 3,601 5,159 Decrease (increase) in: Accounts receivable (153,121 ) (35,371 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (17,153 ) (8,700 ) Other assets 11,367 (5,574 ) Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable 171,280 9,419 Deferred revenue 5,043 (6,802 ) Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities (27,063 ) (26,608 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 390,315 319,962 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (106,635 ) (108,729 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash received (217,570 ) (9,492 ) Purchase of equity investments — (11,858 ) Proceeds from sale of equity investments 19,455 3,174 Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash divested 7,860 — Other (565 ) (503 ) Net cash used in investing activities (297,455 ) (127,408 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of debt (134,989 ) — Debt extinguishment costs (277 ) — Repurchase of common stock (185,181 ) (108,527 ) Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 8,371 8,727 Deferred payments for acquisitions (7,842 ) (15,241 ) Other (1,076 ) 250 Net cash used in financing activities (320,994 ) (114,791 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,598 ) 7,056 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (231,732 ) 84,819 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 737,612 652,793 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 505,880 $ 737,612

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, Free cash flow, and Adjusted effective tax rate (collectively the “non-GAAP financial measures”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results or, in certain cases, may be non-cash in nature. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, (2) certain measures are used to determine the amount of annual incentive compensation paid to our named executive officers, and (3) they are used by the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures presented in accordance with GAAP, and our use of these terms may vary from that of other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the certain items listed below. We believe that excluding these items from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which exclude similar items. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. We further believe these measures are useful to investors in that they allow for greater transparency of certain line items in the Company’s financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net income (loss) with adjustments to reflect the addition or elimination of certain items including, but not limited to:

Interest expense, net. Interest expense is generated primarily from interest due on outstanding debt, partially offset by interest income generated from the interest earned on cash, cash equivalents, and investments;

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment, net. This is a non-cash expense that relates to extinguishments of long-term debt obligations. We believe this (gain) loss does not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company;

(Gain) loss on sale of business. This gain or loss relates to the sales of businesses and does not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company;

(Gain) loss on investments, net. This item includes realized gains and losses, unrealized gains and losses, and impairment charges on debt and equity investments. The amount of gain or loss depends on the share price for investments with readily determinable fair value and on observable price changes for investments without a readily determinable fair value, and does not represent core business operating results of the Company;

Other (income) loss, net. This income or expense relates to other non-operating items and does not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company;

Income tax (benefit) expense. This benefit or expense depends on the pre-tax loss or income of the Company, statutory tax rates, tax regulations, and different tax rates in various jurisdictions in which the Company operates and which the Company does not have the control over;

(Income) loss from equity method investments, net. This is a non-cash expense as it relates primarily to our investment in OCV Fund I, LP (the “Fund”). We believe that gain or loss resulting from our equity method investment does not represent core business operating results of the Company;

Depreciation and amortization. This is a non-cash expense at it relates to use and associated reduction in value of certain assets including equipment, fixtures, and certain capitalized internal-used software and website development costs, and identifiable definite-lived intangible assets of the acquired businesses;

Share-based compensation. This is a non-cash expense as it relates to awards granted under the various share-based incentive plans of the Company. We view the economic cost of share-based awards to be the dilution to our share base;

Acquisition, integration, and other costs. Includes adjustments to contingent consideration, lease terminations, retention bonuses, other acquisition-specific items, and other costs, such as severance, third-party debt modification costs and legal settlements. These expenses do not represent core business operating results of the Company;

Disposal related costs. These are expenses associated with the disposal of certain businesses that do not represent core business operating results of the Company;

Lease asset impairments and other charges. These expenses are incurred in connection with impaired right-of-use (“ROU”) assets of the Company. Associated expenses are comprised of insurance, utility, and other charges related to assets that are no longer in use, and partially offset by the sublease income earned. These expenses do not represent core business operating results of the Company; and

Goodwill impairment. This is a non-cash expense that is recorded when the carrying value of the reporting unit exceeds its fair value and does not represent core business operating results of the Company.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Total revenues.

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as Net income (loss) with adjustments to reflect the addition or elimination of certain statement of operations items including, but not limited to:

Interest, net. This reflects the difference between the imputed and coupon interest expense associated with the 4.625% Senior Notes and a charge that the Company determined to be penalty interest associated with the 1.75% Convertible Notes, offset in part by a certain interest income earned by the Company. These net expenses do not represent core business operating results of the Company;

