ZettaHealth Solutions Unveils Z-Suite: The First ERP/BIS for Reading & Teleradiology Practices

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FeeForService--ZettaHealth Solutions, LLC announces Z-Suite, the first purpose-built ERP/BIS designed for Radiology Professional Reading Groups, Teleradiology, and Fee-for-Service (FFS) Billing Organizations. Unlike traditional RIS platforms, Z-Suite is built from the ground up to optimize revenue, streamline operations, and address the unique financial and administrative needs of professional reading groups.

Now Available: Z-Suite Core Components

Z-Suite launches with industry-leading solutions for immediate deployment:

CareNET-360 – A fully encrypted, zero-port exposure healthcare network, eliminating VPNs, SSL gateways, and legacy HL7/DICOM routing vulnerabilities.

– A fully encrypted, zero-port exposure healthcare network, eliminating VPNs, SSL gateways, and legacy HL7/DICOM routing vulnerabilities. EZ-Fee – An automated FFS billing system minimizing errors, maximizing reimbursements, and ensuring timely invoicing.

– An automated FFS billing system minimizing errors, maximizing reimbursements, and ensuring timely invoicing. RADAware – A real-time radiologist analytics and engagement platform with leaderboards, onboarding workflows, contract management, and case tracking.

– A real-time radiologist analytics and engagement platform with leaderboards, onboarding workflows, contract management, and case tracking. RADAlliance – A transparency platform optimizing imaging center partnerships through live dashboards, automated invoicing, and seamless collaboration.

– A transparency platform optimizing imaging center partnerships through live dashboards, automated invoicing, and seamless collaboration. RADStats – The first certified radiologist performance scorecard, tracking education, case volume, certifications, and legal standing.

– The first certified radiologist performance scorecard, tracking education, case volume, certifications, and legal standing. EZ-Shift – An AI-driven scheduling platform streamlining shift management.

Key Features of Z-Suite

Unlike fragmented systems, Z-Suite is a fully integrated ERP/BIS, unifying financial, operational, and administrative functions.

FFS Billing Engine – Automated, seamless invoicing to maximize revenue.

– Automated, seamless invoicing to maximize revenue. Radiologist Onboarding – AI-assisted workflows for faster, digital onboarding.

– AI-assisted workflows for faster, digital onboarding. Contract & Credentialing Management – Ensuring compliance, tracking negotiations, and maintaining financial transparency.

– Ensuring compliance, tracking negotiations, and maintaining financial transparency. Charge/Fee Management – Centralized fee schedules and real-time reconciliation.

– Centralized fee schedules and real-time reconciliation. AI-Powered Scheduling – Shift assignments, availability tracking, and optimized efficiency.

– Shift assignments, availability tracking, and optimized efficiency. Gamification & Incentivization – Radiologists earn points, bonuses, and profit-sharing rewards based on revenue, loyalty, and performance.

– Radiologists earn points, bonuses, and profit-sharing rewards based on revenue, loyalty, and performance. Real-Time Portals – Dedicated dashboards for radiologists and imaging centers to track performance and financials.

– Dedicated dashboards for radiologists and imaging centers to track performance and financials. AI & Automation – Predictive insights and workflow automation to reduce admin burdens.

Integration & Availability

Z-Suite currently integrates seamlessly with QuickBooks, Salesforce, and Doximity. Additional integrations are available.

A Purpose-Built Business Management Solution

"We didn’t take a hospital or imaging center system and force it to fit—we built Z-Suite from the ground up, tailored specifically to the unique business needs of reading groups,” said Joseph Funaro, CEO of ZettaHealth Solutions. “And this is just the beginning of what’s coming.”

ZettaHealth Solutions leads radiology innovation, empowering reading groups, teleradiology providers, and imaging centers to thrive in today’s competitive healthcare landscape.

